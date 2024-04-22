ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here are top 5 Ghanaian singers who are also dancers

Dorcas Agambila

We know these artists for their lyrical talent but the real deal is they can also bust a move!

Ghanaian artistes who are incredible dancers
Ghanaian artistes who are incredible dancers

In Ghana, some of the best singers are also good performers, especially on stage and in their music videos.

Recommended articles

Not all artists are born with the talent required to dance and sing at the same time and even with it, it takes tons of extra work for them to put their shows together.

Some of artists have been dancing since the 90's and have entertained us since, they paved the way for some recent artist who are making it big today.

So let’s see why these people deserve to be in the top 5 ‘dancing singers’ in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Slim Buster

Ebenezer Asare (Slim Buster) entered the music industry in 1986, after he won the 1986 National Dance Championship competition. He later left Ghana for the UK, to study music and sound engineering. On his return to Ghana, Slim Buster decided take up music as a full time job. Slim Buster after joining the Ghanaian music industry proved his worth and chalked great successes. His hard work and remarkable dance skills made him a household name in Ghana.

Mr Drew

The Highly Spiritual Music signee is one of the best among his peers in terms of dancing in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘This Year’ hitmaker has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is not only good at releasing hit songs but also good at ‘bosting’ the brains of his fans with incredible dance moves.

In most of his songs, Mr Drew is frequently captured as the lead dancer with solid dance themes and a rhythmic choreography with his team.

Kuami Eugene

The ‘Open gate’ hitmaker has proven to be a great dancer wherever he finds himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is mostly captured on social media effortlessly exhibiting some great dance moves while mostly grooving to his songs. Not forgetting his epic dancing skills during stage performance.

Akosua Agyapong

Akosua Agyapong is a Ghanaian female highlife singer and television personality who began singing at an early age.

This was after being discovered by highlife artiste, the late Nana Ampadu in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forever young musician became a household name in the mid-90s for her euphonious voice and supple dance moves.

MzVee

Asides from having an incredibly silky and soothing voice, MzVee is also blessed with a dancing talent. During her days at LYNX Entertainment, the singer is mostly captured on social media dancing with Kuami Eugene. A typical example is her ‘Bend down’ song in which she was seen in a colorful choreography with the Rockstar.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal and Fella Makafui

Video pops up of Fella Makafui claiming everything is okay in her marriage with Medikal

Okyeame Kwame

Any President that attempts to fight corruption will die in 2 weeks - Okyeame Kwame

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere