Here are top 5 Ghanaian singers who are also dancers

Not all artists are born with the talent required to dance and sing at the same time and even with it, it takes tons of extra work for them to put their shows together.

Some of artists have been dancing since the 90's and have entertained us since, they paved the way for some recent artist who are making it big today.

So let’s see why these people deserve to be in the top 5 ‘dancing singers’ in Ghana.

Slim Buster

Ebenezer Asare (Slim Buster) entered the music industry in 1986, after he won the 1986 National Dance Championship competition. He later left Ghana for the UK, to study music and sound engineering. On his return to Ghana, Slim Buster decided take up music as a full time job. Slim Buster after joining the Ghanaian music industry proved his worth and chalked great successes. His hard work and remarkable dance skills made him a household name in Ghana.

Mr Drew

The Highly Spiritual Music signee is one of the best among his peers in terms of dancing in recent times.

The ‘This Year’ hitmaker has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is not only good at releasing hit songs but also good at ‘bosting’ the brains of his fans with incredible dance moves.

In most of his songs, Mr Drew is frequently captured as the lead dancer with solid dance themes and a rhythmic choreography with his team.

Kuami Eugene

The ‘Open gate’ hitmaker has proven to be a great dancer wherever he finds himself.

He is mostly captured on social media effortlessly exhibiting some great dance moves while mostly grooving to his songs. Not forgetting his epic dancing skills during stage performance.

Akosua Agyapong

Akosua Agyapong is a Ghanaian female highlife singer and television personality who began singing at an early age.

This was after being discovered by highlife artiste, the late Nana Ampadu in the 1990s.

The forever young musician became a household name in the mid-90s for her euphonious voice and supple dance moves.

MzVee