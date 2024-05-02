ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A Plus praises Mahama for providing him and Oppong Nkrumah security protection

Dorcas Agambila

Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Obeng Asare, known by his stage name A Plus, has commended former President John Dramani Mahama for his exemplary tolerance of criticism during his time in office.

Aplus
Aplus

He recalled that during Mahama's presidency, he (A Plus) was one of the individuals who accused and attacked the president over setbacks in his government, yet the former president assigned security personnel to protect him.

Recommended articles

The entertainment pundit also disclosed that the current Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was also given security protection when he was under threat for chastising Mahama during the same period.

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus
Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, A Plus emphasized that nobody can endanger his life for lambasting the Akufo-Addo-led government.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: NPP is no longer an attractive party for Ghanaians – A Plus

He added that he did the same to previous administrations, and nothing happened to him.

"Nobody can do me anything. When we were following them [NPP], we used to criticize John Mahama, and he assigned National Security personnel to protect us. During his time, we were accusing and attacking him [Mahama] for wrongdoing.

"Ask Oppong Nkrumah if Mahama didn't give him security protection when he had an issue. So, I don't care what people say," he said in Twi.

___7540847___2017___11___1___11___aplus
___7540847___2017___11___1___11___aplus ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

A Plus' incessant attacks on the incumbent government have led to criticism from some NPP members who feel uncomfortable with his utterances.

The pundit has maintained that he will continue to hold the government accountable until the right things are done.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aplus

A Plus says 'marriages are not surviving in 'dumsor'; find out why

Williams Uchemba quits public gym to focus on heaven; here is why (VIDEO)

Williams Uchemba quits public gym to focus on heaven; here is why (VIDEO)

Michael Blackson

Many rich people in Ghana don't know how to give - Michael Blackson

DKB on Dumsor Must Stop campaign

DKB details fearful reason behind his silence on 2024 dumsor under Nana-Addo