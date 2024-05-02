He recalled that during Mahama's presidency, he (A Plus) was one of the individuals who accused and attacked the president over setbacks in his government, yet the former president assigned security personnel to protect him.
A Plus praises Mahama for providing him and Oppong Nkrumah security protection
Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Obeng Asare, known by his stage name A Plus, has commended former President John Dramani Mahama for his exemplary tolerance of criticism during his time in office.
The entertainment pundit also disclosed that the current Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was also given security protection when he was under threat for chastising Mahama during the same period.
Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, A Plus emphasized that nobody can endanger his life for lambasting the Akufo-Addo-led government.
He added that he did the same to previous administrations, and nothing happened to him.
"Nobody can do me anything. When we were following them [NPP], we used to criticize John Mahama, and he assigned National Security personnel to protect us. During his time, we were accusing and attacking him [Mahama] for wrongdoing.
"Ask Oppong Nkrumah if Mahama didn't give him security protection when he had an issue. So, I don't care what people say," he said in Twi.
A Plus' incessant attacks on the incumbent government have led to criticism from some NPP members who feel uncomfortable with his utterances.
The pundit has maintained that he will continue to hold the government accountable until the right things are done.
