NPP is no longer an attractive party for Ghanaians – A Plus

A Plus made this known when he spoke on UTV's United Showbiz program on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

He said the days when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was the best political brand in Ghana are over.

This he blamed on the kind of leadership the NPP has offered the people of Ghana in the last seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Your lights are going out, and you are still waiting to break the eight. It is you, the member of the NPP, who should criticize the leadership of the country, saying that what they are doing will destroy the government and the party's chances in the future," he said.

"Look at what the NDC did at UPSA and how people received the message. This was what the NPP was known for, but now, a lot of fools have infiltrated the rank and file of the political party, and it is not attractive anymore," he added.

Pulse Ghana

Recently, A Plus fired a strong warning to the NPP and its flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

His warning comes in response to allegations that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia influenced him to abandon his bid as an independent candidate in the Gomoa Central Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Plus vehemently denies these claims, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to contesting the seat independently.

Asserting his independence from political influence, A Plus emphasized that no politician, including prominent figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), can sway his decision to run for the seat in December 2024.