Kofi Kinaata speaks against 2024 'Dumsor' under Nana Addo-Bawumia administration

He described how his employees, stationed at his residence, constantly reach out to him every fifteen minutes to report on the disruptions caused by the frequent power outages, known locally as "dumsor."

During an interview on 3FM, Kinaata expressed deep concern about the dire state of the country's electricity supply and called for urgent action to address the issue.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, the host, Giovanni Caleb, questioned Kinaata's personal experience with "dumsor," suggesting that he didn't seem affected by it.

Kinaata responded with a smile, affirming that he indeed faces the challenges firsthand, with his own home currently without power. He emphasized the inconvenience of interruptions, such as watching television, only to have the lights suddenly go out.

"I am experiencing it [the power outage] a lot; as I speak now, there is no light at home. Some people who work in the house call me every fifteen (15) minutes to complain about the power outage. That is the reality. It’s not good. When you are watching television and the lights go off, it’s someway," he said.

Pulse Ghana

Recent times have seen a surge in complaints from various quarters, including members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), regarding the unstable power supply in certain areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during the State of the Nation Address on February 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo boasted that his administration had successfully averted 'dumsor' for seven years since he took office. This claim drew sharp criticism from dissenting voices within the public.