ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Celestine Donkor says she would rather spend GH¢50k on her soul than on BBL

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian gospel sensation Celestine Donkor recently addressed rumors surrounding her alleged plans for weight loss surgery.

Celestine Donkor
Celestine Donkor

During an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Celestine Donkor trashed rumours that she was undergoing weight loss surgery.

Recommended articles

She stated that she does not see anything wrong with people undergoing such procedures, once it is for health reasons.

Celestine Donkor
Celestine Donkor Pulse Ghana

She said that as a musician, you always want to appear attractive since you are always in the face of people. She stressed that she would not do it, adding that she had read extensively about plastic surgeries and weight loss surgeries and that some doctors do recommend it for health reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me personally, if I have GH¢40,000 or GH¢50,000 to work on my body, I would invest in my soul because this body will perish one day, she said."

The Come and See hitmaker further stated that regardless of one's body type, whether slim or nicely curved, that person will be buried one day.

Celestine Donkor
Celestine Donkor Pulse Ghana

However, one thing that does not die is the soul. “So, we spend much on looking good, and our soul looks really terrible," she said.

The famous gospel singer, in the same interview, said that she would rather invest that huge sum of money in orphans who need financial aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities, such as Salma Mumin, actress Nana Ama McBrown, model Princess Shingles, musician Fantana and others, have admitted to going under the knife to enhance their physical features.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include a psychologist in his management team

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include psychologist in his management team

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie

I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie

A dope house party

10 African countries with the highest number of young people living luxurious lifestyles