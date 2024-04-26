During an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Celestine Donkor trashed rumours that she was undergoing weight loss surgery.
Celestine Donkor says she would rather spend GH¢50k on her soul than on BBL
Ghanaian gospel sensation Celestine Donkor recently addressed rumors surrounding her alleged plans for weight loss surgery.
Recommended articles
She stated that she does not see anything wrong with people undergoing such procedures, once it is for health reasons.
She said that as a musician, you always want to appear attractive since you are always in the face of people. She stressed that she would not do it, adding that she had read extensively about plastic surgeries and weight loss surgeries and that some doctors do recommend it for health reasons.
“For me personally, if I have GH¢40,000 or GH¢50,000 to work on my body, I would invest in my soul because this body will perish one day, she said."
The Come and See hitmaker further stated that regardless of one's body type, whether slim or nicely curved, that person will be buried one day.
However, one thing that does not die is the soul. “So, we spend much on looking good, and our soul looks really terrible," she said.
The famous gospel singer, in the same interview, said that she would rather invest that huge sum of money in orphans who need financial aid.
Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities, such as Salma Mumin, actress Nana Ama McBrown, model Princess Shingles, musician Fantana and others, have admitted to going under the knife to enhance their physical features.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh