Celestine Donkor says she would rather spend GH¢50k on her soul than on BBL

She stated that she does not see anything wrong with people undergoing such procedures, once it is for health reasons.

She said that as a musician, you always want to appear attractive since you are always in the face of people. She stressed that she would not do it, adding that she had read extensively about plastic surgeries and weight loss surgeries and that some doctors do recommend it for health reasons.

“For me personally, if I have GH¢40,000 or GH¢50,000 to work on my body, I would invest in my soul because this body will perish one day, she said."

The Come and See hitmaker further stated that regardless of one's body type, whether slim or nicely curved, that person will be buried one day.

However, one thing that does not die is the soul. “So, we spend much on looking good, and our soul looks really terrible," she said.

The famous gospel singer, in the same interview, said that she would rather invest that huge sum of money in orphans who need financial aid.

