M.anifest lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaign

Rapper M.anifest has lauded fellow rapper Sarkodie for embarking on a road safety campaign.

Sarkodie, on Thursday, March 23, released a new record which seeks to conscientise Ghanaians on the need to accord utmost priority to road safety.

In the song, titled "Wake Up Call" (Road Safety), the C.E.O of SarkCess Music record label expressed his reaction to the alarming annual statistics on road accidents complied by the National Road Safety Commission.

After conducting his research to be acquainted with these worrying statistics, Sarkodie in the song called for all stakeholders to effectively play their roles to avert this menace.

Upon seeing the song, M.anifest shared the link on Twitter, gave him thumbs up (indicating his love for the project), adding that Sarkodie has 'done well'.

The two has not been at loggerhead since 2016 after they went at each other lyrically. It's not clear whether they have quashed their differences but M.anifest's reaction to Sarkodie's project may prove that their differences have been solved.