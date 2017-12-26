Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Efia Odo :  Actress opens up about relationship with Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah


The actress sparked rumours of the pair being in a relationship after she posted a photo indicating that the former Black Star player had bought her a pair of shoes.

Efia Odo
There have been reports that actress Efia Odo and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah have been in an amorous relationship for quite sometime.

However Efia came out to deny the fact that there was anything between them indicating that they were simply friends.

She explained in an interview on the Delay Show Saturday that they meet through a mutual friend and have been close since then.

Efia who made headlines after she was photographed in bed with Dancehall artist Shatta Wale said during her recent visit to Italy she meet Kwadwo who purchased some shoes for her.

Asked by host Delay during an interview on the Delay show if it was normal to have a married man buy shoes for their friends she replied “It is normal for married men to buy thins for their friends. That’s what he chooses to do so if his wife is worried about it, she should check him on that”.

