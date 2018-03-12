Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defense


On Saturday the relationship between artiste and management reached breaking point after Stonebwoy reportedly ordered for all promotional banners and flyers of Zylofon Media to be removed during a performance at the University of Ghana campus.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz as Stonebwoy, has finally opened up on what led to him firing a gunshot during a clash with music producer Bulldog.

According to him, there was the need to protect himself in light of the invasion from what he described as “hooligans”.

The “run go” hit maker has been on a collision course with the hierarchy of his record label, Zylofon Media.

The former BET winner then moved to the Champs Bar for another performance but was met by more confusion after a fracas between the artiste and Bulldog, who is in charge of Artiste and Repertoire at Zylofon Media.

The latter’s men reportedly hit Stonebwoy's brother, snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money and attempted to seize the musician's Mercedes Benz.

Further reports suggested the musician pulled out a gun and fired warning shots during the melee.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, Stonebwoy said he had to take that action for self-defense.

According to him, it is only fair that he defends himself if some group of “hooligans” try to harm him.

“Have you heard about self-defense?” Stonebwoy answered when asked about the incident on Hitz FM’s Yaad Settingz show.

He added: “Inasmuch as people would take the laws into their own hands, we believe that – we are also by law, as a public figure that I am, as a delicate figure for Ghana and the nation – when unfortunately, I die by the hands of some hooligans who take power into their own hands, Ghana will feel the pain and the loss.”

Stonebwoy, however, refused to confirm whether he has parted ways with Zylofon Media despite the recent clashes with the record label’s hierarchy.

