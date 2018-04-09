Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene


Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene

Stonebwoy visited the Asantehene following a week where he headlined multiple musical shows.

Dancehall sensation Livingstone Etse Satekle, known by stage name as Stonebwoy, paid a courtesy call on ruler and overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfou Osei Tutu II.

The "bawasaba" hit maker visited the Asantehene following a week where he headlined multiple musical shows.

Stonebwoy took to Instagram to share a photo in which he was humbly shaking the hand of the Ashanti King.

With His Royal Majesty King Of The Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

A post shared by STONEGOD (@stonebwoyb) on

 

It is unknown what the main reason for his visit was, however, the dancehall artiste appeared very elated to have paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace.

The photo of the pair was accompanied by the caption: "With His Royal Majesty, King Of The Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II."

A Royal visit is definitely the best respite for a man who has been in the news in recent times for his standoff with his record label, Zylofon Media.

Although, Stonebwoy has not officially parted ways with the mega-rich record label, several reports suggest that the artiste is bent on cancelling his contract.

In the meantime, though, the BET winner has been enjoying the moment, and what better way than with the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom.

