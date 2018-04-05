Home > Entertainment > Music >

Gospel musician eyes BET Awards


Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards

Gospel musician Gift Osei eyes BET Awards and also advises her colleagues not to pay attention to critics on the Internet.

  • Published:
Gifty Osei play

Gifty Osei
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Renowned female Gospel musician, Gifty Osei, popularly known as 'Empress One' has said she dreams of winning a Black Entertainment Television (BET) award in her musical career.

According to her, most of the Gospel musicians in the country are limiting their talents in the music industry. She made the revelation in an interview on Adom FM’s.

Asked why she doesn’t conform to the status quo of other Gospel industry, Empress One said: “I want to be at a certain level where I will be nominated for the BET Awards…”

Gifty Osei play Gifty Osei

READ MORE: Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans

She, therefore, cautioned her fellow industry players to stop paying attention to critics on social media since it will not take them far.

“If you pay attention to everything on the internet, you will fall sick and die. I am just who I am and I am modifying it. We are limiting ourselves. There is no old way. We only modify things…” Gifty told Ohemaa Woyeje.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Deon Boakye - Ma Ware Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video: DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
New Music: Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM) New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)
Daddy Lumba Junior: Singer re-brands; changes stage name to Kwame Anokye Daddy Lumba Junior Singer re-brands; changes stage name to Kwame Anokye
New Music: Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man New Music Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man
Music Video: KiDi - Adiepena Music Video KiDi - Adiepena

Recommended Videos

Video: Deon Boakye - Ma Ware Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Video: DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
Video: KiDi - Adiepena Video KiDi - Adiepena



Top Articles

1 Photo Has Bullet found late Ebony Reigns' replacement?bullet
2 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
5 Stonebwoy Dancehall swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concertbullet
6 Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
7 Photos Shatta Wale, Edem, others shake Aflao on Easter Sundaybullet
8 New Music Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty...bullet
9 Ayat Afro-trap star debuts Apple Music’s “African...bullet
10 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative...bullet

Related Articles

Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portrait
Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah
Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans

Top Videos

1 Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDibullet
2 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
4 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
5 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
6 Grammy Awards Fuse ODG wins first Grammys for Ghanabullet
7 Music Video KiDi & Viva Band - Odobullet
8 Music Video Mr. Mageek - Another Man feat. Youngbullet
9 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
10 Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davidobullet

Music

Sista Afia - Slay Queen (Prod. by Willis Beatz)
New Music Sista Afia - Slay Queen (Prod. by WillisBeatz)
McBriggs This London based Ghanaian Afrobeat singer's new video will brighten your day
Traders work on the floor during the Spotify IPO at the the New York Stock Exchange on the day the music streaming service begans trading its shares as SPOT
Spotify Music streaming company soars in $26 billion stock debut
Ephraim - God Bless You (Prod. by Ephraim &amp; Killbeatz)
New Music Ephraim - God Bless You (Prod. by Ephraim & Killbeatz)