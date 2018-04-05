Gospel musician eyes BET Awards

news

Renowned female Gospel musician, Gifty Osei, popularly known as 'Empress One' has said she dreams of winning a Black Entertainment Television (BET) award in her musical career.

According to her, most of the Gospel musicians in the country are limiting their talents in the music industry. She made the revelation in an interview on Adom FM’s.

Asked why she doesn’t conform to the status quo of other Gospel industry, Empress One said: “I want to be at a certain level where I will be nominated for the BET Awards…”

She, therefore, cautioned her fellow industry players to stop paying attention to critics on social media since it will not take them far.

“If you pay attention to everything on the internet, you will fall sick and die. I am just who I am and I am modifying it. We are limiting ourselves. There is no old way. We only modify things…” Gifty told Ohemaa Woyeje.