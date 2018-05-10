Home > Entertainment > Movies >

SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema


Trailblazer SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema

Over the years, tobacco smoking has insidiously made its way into the lives of young women in Ghana and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched the SKY Girls project to wrestle this issue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema play

SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Friday the 4 of May, the Silverbird cinema was buzzing with all kinds of exciting. You’d wonder if another installation of Black Panther was out. But No, this was all for Sugar, Spice and Sauce. The new exciting teen movie made here in Ghana by Now Available Africa in Collaboration with 3 Channel Direct.

In it you’ll find names like Cina Soul, seasoned actors like Senanu Gbedawo and appearances from stars like Adina Thembi and Caroline of Yfm in it. The bulk of our audience we selected from schools like Achimota Senior High, Labone Senior High and Merton international to mention a few.

play

 

 Sugar, Spice and Sauce was a brilliantly crafted story about self-discovery, friendships and parenting all with the aim of pushing an anti-tobacco campaign.

Now let me take you a few years back to the launch of SKY Girls in Ghana.

Over the years, tobacco smoking has insidiously made its way into the lives of young women in Ghana and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched the SKY Girls project to wrestle this issue. SKY Girls, a sisterhood of teen girls that help girls stay true to themselves and this project is handled by Now Available Africa.

Here, the plan is to nip the issue in the bud by having young girls cultivate the habit of shunning tobacco even before they reach a certain age.

play

 

Sugar, Spice and Sauce is the latest addition to the SKY Girls anti-tobacco arsenal. Talk about bringing a gun to a knife fight.

At the premiere, everyone was glued to the movie throughout, from the ups where they broke out in laughter and cheers to the lows were the auditorium was filled with “awws” and silence. It didn’t end there.

The cherry on top still awaited the girls outside in the lobby, where they interacted, took pictures and got autographs from the characters they had just fallen in love with on the big screen.

play
 

The response to the movie was amazing. “I could resonate with the characters. Being pressured into doing what you don’t want to do because you don’t want to be branded as archaic. But that shouldn’t be the case” was a comment from one of the girls.

A teacher said “Perfect movie. We want more of these” while a parent’s comment was “Parents also have a lot to learn from this movie. Like how to bond with our kids and support them“.

After such a successful premiere Sugar, Spice and Sauce is currently on a school tour where thousands of girls will also get to experience it and even win cool prizes for watching.

Not to worry if the movie train hasn’t made it to your daughter’s school yet, it can also be found on the SKY Girls youtube channel where it can be watched for absolutely free at a zero data charge.

Sugar, Spice and Sauce has proven to be an exciting movie filled with laughs, adventure, music and everything teen girls love, that will leave you wanting more.

Rumour has it that a sequel will be shot soon.

See more photos below:

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GMAA: 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 GMAA 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018
Ghana Movies: Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo
Sports World: Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon
'Bumper to Bumper': TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show 'Bumper to Bumper' TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show
Harvey Weinstein: Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault Harvey Weinstein Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault
Odo Confession: New TV show rekindling relationships Odo Confession New TV show rekindling relationships

Recommended Videos

Wakanda Forever: Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther
Video: Ameyaw TV Video Ameyaw TV
Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies



Top Articles

1 Captain Smart Why presenter won't allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet
2 Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koobullet
3 GMAA 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018bullet
4 Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians lovedbullet
5 'Endwene Bone' Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos...bullet
6 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
7 Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Iconbullet
8 Shatta Wale ‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be...bullet
9 Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say...bullet
10 GMAA Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 calls for entrybullet

Related Articles

Cinema SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema
Self-defense Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault
Holiday Retrospect Photos from the Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale
Holiday Discount Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale
Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the Year' award
Pulse Events ‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day
Digital Community RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana
Photos Zylofon Media, Stakeholders get together at maiden 'Zylofon Music Industry Party'
Photos Donewell Insurance, Happy FM stock National Blood Bank
Evita Joseph Make-up artist tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees list

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Obofour Wo Krom Watch trailer of Bishop Obinim's first moviebullet
3 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
4 Plagiarized Kofi Asamoah's 'John & John' vs Tim Greene's 'Skeem'bullet
5 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
6 Pulse TV Comfort Arthur talks bleaching and low self esteembullet
7 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet

Movies

Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor
Ekow Blankson Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers
You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
African Magic Channel Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor
Ekow Blankson Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers