5 signs a man might not have been sexually active in a while

For the purpose of this article, "sexually inactive" refers to a lack of any recent sexual activity, including these types of intimacy.

5 signs a man might not be sexually active

Here are some behaviours that might indicate a man hasn't been sexually active for a while:

1. Increased interest or focus on sex

Sometimes, a man who hasn't been sexually active might exhibit a heightened awareness or interest in sexual topics. This could manifest as frequent sexual comments or jokes, a greater interest in watching pornography or initiating conversations about sex more often.

2. Awkwardness or insecurity

If a man hasn't been sexually active for a while, he might feel a bit rusty or anxious about initiating sex or responding to your advances. This could lead to fumbling, awkwardness, or even performance anxiety during intimacy.

3. Lower stamina or endurance

Regular sexual activity can improve physical stamina and endurance. If a man hasn't been sexually active for a while, he might experience lower stamina or fatigue during intimacy. This is completely normal and shouldn't be a cause for concern.

4. Changes in emotional state

Just like physical intimacy can impact mood, a lack of sexual activity might also influence a man's emotional state. He might seem more irritable, withdrawn, or less affectionate. This might translate to a decrease in initiating non-sexual forms of physical affection, like cuddling or holding hands.

5. Increased focus on other physical activities

Sometimes, a man who hasn't been sexually active might channel his energy into other forms of physical activity like working out more frequently or focusing on hobbies that require physical exertion.

N.B: these signs can be subjective and might have other explanations.

If you're curious about your partner's sexual history or desires, the best course of action is open and honest communication. Here are some tips for approaching the conversation:

Choose a calm and private setting.

Focus on "I" statements ("I've noticed you seem a little less interested in physical touch lately") rather than accusatory statements.

Express your own desires and needs in a loving way.

Listen attentively to your partner's perspective without judgment.

Whether your partner has been sexually active recently or not, the most important thing is to nurture a strong emotional connection. Here are some ways to keep the spark alive:

Plan quality time together. This doesn't have to be focused on sex, but spending quality time strengthens your bond and creates a foundation for intimacy.

Express affection in non-sexual ways. Cuddles, massages, or simply holding hands can show you care and create a sense of closeness.

Focus on building intimacy outside the bedroom. Communication, shared interests, and emotional connection all contribute to a fulfilling relationship.