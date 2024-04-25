When buying kosua ne meko, here are 4 things you shouldn't do

To fully savor this snack without any regrets, keep in mind these essential tips. Here are the four things you definitely shouldn’t do when purchasing kosua ne meko.

1. Don’t just buy one

If you buy just one, chances are you’ll be back at the vendor’s stand sooner than you think. Save yourself the trip and get at least a couple from the get-go. You’ll be thankful for the foresight once you take that first, flavorful bite.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Don’t buy them one after the other

Efficiency is key when indulging in this spicy treat. Purchasing your eggs one at a time can lead to unnecessary waiting and even make you buy more, as each egg needs to be peeled and prepped for you.

Instead, buy 2 or 3 at once. Not only does this save time, but it also keeps you from making repeated purchases, which could lead to buying more than you originally intended.

3. Step away after your purchase

Once you have your kosua ne meko in hand, make a conscious effort to move away from the vendor. The delicious aroma and the sight of others enjoying their snacks can be too much of a temptation. By distancing yourself, you reduce the risk of succumbing to the urge for just "one more."

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Don't buy it when you are with a group of friends

Eating street food is a communal and joyful activity, but you might end up paying for more than you bargained for, especially if you’re with a group.

When you’re out with friends and someone suggests stopping a kosua ne meko vendor, be prepared: you might end up buying far more than planned, potentially even the whole crate!