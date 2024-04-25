ADVERTISEMENT
When buying kosua ne meko, here are 4 things you shouldn't do

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Kosua ne meko, a beloved street snack in Ghana, combines the simple pleasure of hard-boiled eggs with the fiery delight of pepper sauce.

Kosua ne meko
Kosua ne meko

While it might seem straightforward to buy and enjoy, there are a few pitfalls that can turn your snack run into a bit more of an adventure than you bargained for.

To fully savor this snack without any regrets, keep in mind these essential tips. Here are the four things you definitely shouldn’t do when purchasing kosua ne meko.

1. Don’t just buy one

If you buy just one, chances are you’ll be back at the vendor’s stand sooner than you think. Save yourself the trip and get at least a couple from the get-go. You’ll be thankful for the foresight once you take that first, flavorful bite.

2. Don’t buy them one after the other

Efficiency is key when indulging in this spicy treat. Purchasing your eggs one at a time can lead to unnecessary waiting and even make you buy more, as each egg needs to be peeled and prepped for you.

Instead, buy 2 or 3 at once. Not only does this save time, but it also keeps you from making repeated purchases, which could lead to buying more than you originally intended.

3. Step away after your purchase

Once you have your kosua ne meko in hand, make a conscious effort to move away from the vendor. The delicious aroma and the sight of others enjoying their snacks can be too much of a temptation. By distancing yourself, you reduce the risk of succumbing to the urge for just "one more."

4. Don't buy it when you are with a group of friends

Eating street food is a communal and joyful activity, but you might end up paying for more than you bargained for, especially if you’re with a group.

When you’re out with friends and someone suggests stopping a kosua ne meko vendor, be prepared: you might end up buying far more than planned, potentially even the whole crate!

By keeping these pointers in mind, you can fully enjoy kosua ne meko without the pitfalls of overindulgence or spending too much. Happy snacking!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

