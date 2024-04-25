Never make promises under these 4 situations

Here’s why it’s wise to pause before making promises under four specific emotional circumstances.

When you're overjoyed

Happiness can make the world seem full of endless possibilities, prompting us to make promises while wearing rose-colored glasses. However, commitments made in this state may not be realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the excitement settles, you might find that you’ve agreed to things that are either unmanageable or infeasible.

So, the next time joy has you floating on cloud nine, enjoy the moment, but consider delaying any big decisions until you can evaluate them with a clear and calm mind.

When you're desperate

Desperation can cloud your judgment, pushing you to make promises as a way to quickly resolve a problem. This rush for a short-term solution can trap you in long-term commitments that may not be in your best interest.

Before making any promises out of desperation, take a step back and assess your situation with a pragmatic approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Often, you’ll find that taking time to think things through will unveil better solutions than those conceived in haste.

When you're in need

Being in a position of need can sometimes make you overpromise in hopes of gaining immediate support or relief. While it’s natural to seek assistance, offering more than you can deliver in return can lead to stress and strained relationships.

It's important to communicate honestly about what you are capable of handling. Transparent conversations can lead to understanding and assistance without the need for risky promises.

When you're under pressure

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressure, whether from peers, work, or personal expectations, can lead you to make promises without fully considering the consequences. This might mean agreeing to deadlines you can’t meet or obligations you can’t fulfill.

To avoid this, practice setting boundaries and allow yourself the space to make decisions at your own pace. Remember, it’s okay to say "no" or "I need more time to think about this."

Making promises should never be taken lightly. By recognizing the moments when you're most vulnerable to making impulsive commitments, you can save yourself from future stress and maintain the integrity of your word.