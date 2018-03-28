news

Now you don’t need to be a programmer to enjoy your own customized apps. Create an app without coding using app building tools.

Mobile Apps are quicker to access than websites. Which is causing a shift in retaining a large customer base to itself. How? Well, to begin with, we spend more time using new media powered by the internet now. And amongst all these tech devices, smartphones are the most widely used device to stay online. Which are basically run by apps. Making apps the main channel of digital interaction and a direct marketing channel.

READ ALSO: Learn how to create a verified PayPal account in Ghana

Having an app for your business would build visibility and increase exposure on smartphone devices. It will also connect you with your consumers whilst on-the-go. You would have a ready compiled client list/data whilst keeping track of online sales.

Apps are also important in our everyday life. They add a twist to our everyday activity for an easy lifestyle. Now apps can be used I every aspect of life. Cooking, social media/lifestyle, banking, shopping, education and businesses.

Different app building tools are good for building different apps. Pixate is used to build mobile app prototypes, Bubble for both website apps and general apps and Webflow CMS for websites. Before building an app, you should know the kind of app you want (purpose of your app) and how you want it to look like.

COST INVOLVED WHEN CREATING AN APP WITHOUT CODING

There are platform or tools that can help you build and app without coding for free. Others also charge a little fee to help you manage. Whilst some provide customized features at a cost.

READ ALSO: Techno Camon C9 review: problems, battery life, camera test and more

DURATION FOR CREATING AN APP WITHOUT CODING

Creating an app without coding could take up to an hour to build. But they are other external factors which may hasten or delay the process. Your internet speed can affect it too. Also the approval process take quite some time.

TOOLS NEEDED TO CREATE AN APP WITHOUT CODING

Tech device (computer, laptop or phone)

SUPPLIES NEEDED TO CREATE AN APP WITHOUT CODING

App building tool (JMango360, Bubble etc.)

Internet service

STEPS TO CREATE AN APP WITHOUT CODING

As winners of the Magento’s Best Innovation Award and very popular among online shopping app developers. This app get you your own e-commerce store in at least 30mins. Absolutely free (except for a subscription fee for publishing) and coding free. Using JMango allows you to fuse your website online store payment gateways and backend. This allows for automatic updates once your app is up and running.

READ ALSO: How to apply for a US visa in Ghana

Here is a step by step process to building an e-commerce app using a free app building tool.