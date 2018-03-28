Home > New Articles >

How to create an app without coding using app developers


How to create an app How to create an app without coding

Mobile applications are like icing on cakes to smartphones. They make our phones smarter and our lives easier. What more can we ask for but our very own customized apps at no cost (...or programming). Create an app without coding using our steps provide below. And enjoy your own app for your business.

  • Published:
How to create an app without coding play

Apps
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Now you don’t need to be a programmer to enjoy your own customized apps. Create an app without coding using app building tools.

Mobile Apps are quicker to access than websites. Which is causing a shift in retaining a large customer base to itself. How? Well, to begin with, we spend more time using new media powered by the internet now. And amongst all these tech devices, smartphones are the most widely used device to stay online. Which are basically run by apps. Making apps the main channel of digital interaction and a direct marketing channel.

READ ALSO: Learn how to create a verified PayPal account in Ghana

Having an app for your business would build visibility and increase exposure on smartphone devices. It will also connect you with your consumers whilst on-the-go. You would have a ready compiled client list/data whilst keeping track of online sales.

Apps are also important in our everyday life. They add a twist to our everyday activity for an easy lifestyle. Now apps can be used I every aspect of life. Cooking, social media/lifestyle, banking, shopping, education and businesses.

Different app building tools are good for building different apps. Pixate is used to build mobile app prototypes, Bubble for both website apps and general apps and Webflow CMS for websites. Before building an app, you should know the kind of app you want (purpose of your app) and how you want it to look like.

How to create an app without coding play

Pixate App Developer

 

COST INVOLVED WHEN CREATING AN APP WITHOUT CODING

There are platform or tools that can help you build and app without coding for free. Others also charge a little fee to help you manage. Whilst some provide customized features at a cost.

READ ALSO: Techno Camon C9 review: problems, battery life, camera test and more

DURATION FOR CREATING AN APP WITHOUT CODING

Creating an app without coding could take up to an hour to build. But they are other external factors which may hasten or delay the process. Your internet speed can affect it too. Also the approval process take quite some time.

TOOLS NEEDED TO CREATE AN APP WITHOUT CODING

  • Tech device (computer, laptop or phone)

SUPPLIES NEEDED TO CREATE AN APP WITHOUT CODING

  • App building tool (JMango360, Bubble etc.)
  • Internet service

STEPS TO CREATE AN APP WITHOUT CODING

As winners of the Magento’s Best Innovation Award and very popular among online shopping app developers. This app get you your own e-commerce store in at least 30mins. Absolutely free (except for a subscription fee for publishing) and coding free. Using JMango allows you to fuse your website online store payment gateways and backend. This allows for automatic updates once your app is up and running.

How to create an app without codding play

JMango360 App Developer

READ ALSO: How to apply for a US visa in Ghana

Here is a step by step process to building an e-commerce app using a free app building tool.

  1. First you sign up on their platform at no cost. Only your basic information is need to keep your app secure.
  2. Then you choose an e-commerce platform. This is to help import existing data and content without inputting manually.
  3. The next step after choosing the platform is to import your data. First enter your website URL. Then install the JMango plugin/module on your e-store (website). This would import content from your existing store into the system to synchronise with your app
  4. After you get to design your app using the drag and drop tool. You choose your theme, customized elements and use other visual content to make your app stunning.
  5. Now you can publish your app, with approval from Apple or Goggle. So be sure to send in the request ahead of time.
  6. You would have to manage your app once it’s available on the App stores. This can be done from the JMango back office, to control and manage everything.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to create beach waves: How to get beach waves hair without heat How to create beach waves How to get beach waves hair without heat
Recipe for Ghana shito: How to make shito with meat Recipe for Ghana shito How to make shito with meat
Alvaro Morata: Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai
Pulse Foods: 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of Pulse Foods 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of
You Are Too Dry: Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
Day Of Reckoning: Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Pleasant Coincidence WhatsApp message to wrong number results in...bullet
3 Ahonya Review How fast and effective is ahonya delivery?bullet
4 Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea breadbullet
5 Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for...bullet
6 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
7 How to create beach waves How to get beach waves hair...bullet
8 You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body...bullet
9 How to create an app How to create an app without codingbullet
10 Best smartphones in Ghana 10 best smartphones in Ghana...bullet

New Articles

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug
Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this ex-junkie sold her body for 19 years
Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing
Enough Is Enough Bar owner fixes alarms on glass cups to prevent stealing
How to create a business plan for your idea
How to create a business plan How to create a business plan for your idea
How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable fried rice
Recipes for Ghanaian fried rice How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable fried rice