How to create group on iPhone for texting

Creating groups on iPhone for texting is so convenient. It makes it easier to reach and stay connected to a lot of people at the same time.

Making plans meeting arrangements are easy, as everyone involved is on board. It is also a good platform to share ideas, opinions and information in a timely manner. Imagine there’s this subject which you are kind of sensitive to, in group chats you can choose to ignore or respond even when directed at you.

But there are some rules that one needs to adhere when participating in group messages. Be polite to others, refrain from flooding the page with unnecessary chats. If it’s a very private message, remember to directly message the person. And quietly exit if you are no longer comfortable in the group.

Apple devices support 3 types of group messaging. These are;

Group iMessage: This group can be created when all contacts use Apple devices or iPhones. Their iMessaging needs to be turned on as this message is not carried through your carrier/service provider but rather Apple. It is sent in blue text bubbles. On the group iMessage, participants can send and receive videos, photos and audios. They can also exchange animations, bubble effects, sketches. Everyone can also add and remove contacts and name the group. Responses are seen by everyone in the group. Don’t forget they can also mute notifications or choose to leave the group.

MMS: Members cannot name this group. Also it is sent through your carrier/service provider, hence the need to stock up on your airtime. Sent messages appear in green text bubbles. Members can only send and receive photo and videos. They can also see all responses and mute group notifications too.

SMS: This is similar to MMS but quite restrictive. For starters, sending a message through this platform means you are contacting members individually but at the same time. Therefore other recipients can’t see responses from others. Also photos and videos can neither be sent nor received.

COST INVOLVED IN CREATING GROUPS ON IPHONE

There is no cost involved in creating a group on iPhone for messaging. Once you already have your phone and airtime, you are good to go.

DURATION FOR CREATING GROUPS ON IPHONE

Creating groups on iPhone for texting is pretty much simple and easy. Takes just about the same time as sending a regular text message.

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN CREATING GROUPS ON IPHONE

iPhone

An Apple device (e.g. iPad)

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN CREATING GROUPS ON IPHONE

Service provider/carrier/airtime

Contacts

Latest version of iOS

Signed into iMessage with your Apple ID (for Apple devices)

STEPS FOR CREATING GROUPS ON IPHONE

Group messaging includes features such as; add or remove contacts, name the group page, mute notifications and exit from the group.

To send group message on iMessage:

Go to message and open. Click on the plus icon to start a new message trail. Enter recipients name by tapping send icon. Compose your message in the blank space provided. Tap the send/enter icon compose to send.

You have successfully sent a text through group messaging.

To send group message through MMS (First make sure your MMS is turned on in the settings):

Go to message open and compose your message. Click enter to send after you are done There would be no read receipts from other members.

How to name your group message on iPhone (for iMessages only):

Naming your group messages makes it easier to find and saves you from embarrassments. Imagine sending a very naughty message to the family group …yikes!