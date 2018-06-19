3 natural remedies to ease menstrual pains

news

Ginger

Popularly used as a spice, ginger has a very long history of use in various traditional medicine. The wonder root\herb can help ease menstrual cramps and also fight fatigue associated with premenstrual syndrome and can make irregular periods regular.

Grate a small piece of ginger and boil it in a cup of water for five minutes. Strain it and add a little honey and lemon juice. Drink this tea three times a day during your menstrual cycle.

You can also add ginger in your food while cooking or suck on some ginger candies.

Parsley

Parsley, widely for garnish meals has amazing health benefits too. It contains two compounds, apiol, and myristicin, that are highly effective at stimulating the menstrual process and relieving cramps. Plus, it can help regulate irregular cycles.

Put one-fourth cup of fresh parsley in a mug. Pour in one cup of boiling water.

Let it steep for five minutes.

Strain the solution and drink the tea immediately.

Drink this tea twice a day during periods to minimize pain.

Papaya

Papaya contains nutrients like carotene, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C that help soothe the uterine walls and ease muscle contractions. Drink fresh papaya smoothie daily few days to your menses and during the period.

Also, do not forget to drink plenty of water. If you experience severe menstrual cramps on a regular basis, consult a doctor.