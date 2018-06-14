Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup


Unbelievable Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car

This happened after the cab she was in crashed into a pick-up truck.

  • Published:
Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car play

Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman was left with an eyeliner pencil lodged in her eye after the taxi she was travelling in slammed into a truck while she was putting on her make-up.

The woman, who is reportedly in her 20s, was sitting in the back of the cab in a slow-moving traffic jam in Bangkok, Thailand, on the way to see her friends.

While in traffic, she began applying eyeliner but the cab driver then crashed into a pick-up truck in front, jolting the woman forward. At this, she hit the seat in front, accidentally thrusting the pencil into her left eye.

Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car play

Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car

 

READ ALSO: 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know

The good news is that the stick missed the vital parts of her eye and her sight will be unaffected, according to medics who treated her.

Paramedic Thanabodee Sabbodi said while the crash was minor the ‘freak accident’ had caused half of the pencil to plunge into the eye socket of the young woman, who has not been identified.

play

 

He said: ‘The crash happened at 5.20pm in Din Daeng area of Bangkok while the lady was putting on make-up on her way out for the evening.

‘We received a call and there was one injured female with an eyebrow pencil inserted into her left eye.

‘She was in a lot of pain when we came but she could still talk to us and explain what happened. There was not a lot of blood but she had a small nose bleed.’

The girl was still conscious and taken to the Rajavithi Hospital where medics removed the pencil without any lasting injuries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women  Beauty Tips Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women 
Beauty Tips: 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face
Beauty Tips: 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water
Health Tips: 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid
Beauty Tips: 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know  Beauty Tips 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know 
Beauty Tips: Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: Reasons why your breath smells bad Lifestyle Tips Reasons why your breath smells bad
Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your facebullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancybullet
4 Health Tips 5 foods that promote good night sleepbullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon waterbullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
8 Home Remedies 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odorbullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women 
Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face
Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water
Beauty Tips 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know 
Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid
Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin
Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin
Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorialbullet
3 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
4 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
5 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
7 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
8 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color...bullet
9 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
10 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet

Beauty & Health

Bad breath
Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Check out these amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Man with back pain.
Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back pain
How to gt rid of neck fat
Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat