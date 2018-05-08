Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Try these exercises to tighten your vagina


These are some of the best exercises to make your vagina tighter.

  • Published:
  • Kegel

Kegel is an effective practice to tighten your vagina. These types of exercises target the kegel muscles which supports your pelvic floor and forms the base of the vagina.

By performing kegels, you won’t just be strengthening your (pubococcygeus muscle) PC’s, but you would also be strengthening other muscles that are found on the PC floor.

Kegels also help to prevent conditions such as incontinence which results when the muscles that support the urethra weaken.

  • Squatting

Squatting is an easy way to tighten your vagina without constant supervision once you get the basics. It helps to instantaneously and naturally regain gain that lost tightness.

 To do squats correctly, simply stand with your feet outside of hip width, position your toes out about 30 degrees and ensure your feet are level. First, break at the hips then pretend that you want to sit on the bench.

Coming back up, it is important to push through your heel as this will prevent you from coming up on to your toes. If you’re challenged in doing squats correctly, it is advised to hire a trainer as it is a dangerous exercise.

Squatting is not only for toning your buttocks but also works on enhancing your vaginal muscles making it more firm. This is also a compound exercise that has a lot of benefits throughout your whole body.

  • Pelvic stretch

Pelvic stretch exercises specifically target the pelvic floor muscles and prevent looseness in the pelvic floor area.

To perform a pelvic stretch, it helps to have a sturdy chair to sit on. Start by sitting on the edge of the chair with your feet apart. Place your hands above your knees, with your elbows turned out.

Bend forward from the ankles, bend the elbows and shift your upper body weight on the thighs. Spread your arms, raise your chest and fold your pelvis under so that your front pelvic rim rises and your rear rim is lowered.

 This movement will go a long way towards toning the muscles that support the pelvis.

