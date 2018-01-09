Home > Lifestyle > Events >

FRA!ternityConcert :  FRA! to rock Accra with mega concert on Jan 20


FRA!ternityConcert FRA! to rock Accra with mega concert on Jan 20

Known by their hit single, Happy Yourself, members of the group have promised to thrill patrons and fans with mind-blowing performances of their songs.

Music band FRA! will on Saturday, January 20, hold a mammoth concert at the Alliance Française in Accra.

The show dubbed the “FRAternityConcert” is scheduled from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Some of the artists on the bill include Efya, Adomaa, Yaa Yaa, Kojo-Cue, and Reynolds ‘The Gentleman’.

Others set to take the stage are Robin-Huws, Maayaa, Six Strings, and O'BKAY.

READ ALSO: New Music: FRA - Crazy Ft. Maayaa - Music - Pulse

FRA! hit the mainstream music scene in 2015 with its single Dumsor, which was a quasi-satire with themes drawn from the erratic power outages in Ghana at the time.

‘FRA,’ in Twi, means ‘to mix’ and the group adopted the name to show the strength of the diversity that they are so proud of.

Now made up of Martin Adjartey, Maxwell Klu, Selorm Dornyoh, Joshua ‘Virgen’ Boateng, and George Ashirifie ‘Gogoe’, the eclectic band's recent remix of its Happy Yourself jam featuring Ghana’s female soul vocalist and songwriter, Efya is already making waves.

