5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking

Style icon, Sandra Ankobiah is back in the fashion game and we are keeping our eyes peeled for her awesome style tips.

The Ghanaian lawyer and fashion mogul took a break from fashion; updating her Instagram page with her enviable apparels presumably to focus on her other things.

Sandra announced her presence at Fred Nuamah’s star-studded wedding by making a bold fashion statement. She wore a high-slit white dress paired with white shoes and white clutch.

She has consistently updated her Instagram page with gorgeous photos of herself in lovely outfits.

Check out chic and casual looks for date nights and semi-formal events.

