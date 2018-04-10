5 times we fell in love with Afia Schwarzenegger's look

Meet the superfashion mother-of-twins and Queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger.
The mother-of-twins’ Instagram page is buzzing with beautiful photos of herself and once a while, she features her adorable family.
February finest born, Afia Schwarzenegger real name Valentina Agyeiwaa has basically built a bold fashion foundation for working-class mothers to imitate.
READ ALSO: Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dress
Check out her best fashion moments below:
1.
2.
READ ALSO: 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking
3.
4.
READ ALSO:5 times Yvonne Nelson showed off enviable post-pregnancy body on Instagram
5.