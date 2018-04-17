24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Love him or hate him, you’ve got to understand this much: Okyeame Kwame, multiple award-winning artistes, is style gem, and that is decidedly an impressive move for his brand and image.

Many celebrities when they reach the peak of their career and tend to feel comfortable, relax doing less for their image or busy navel-gazing.

However, Okyeame Kwame has been consistent and always challenge himself with his fashion sense. The 41-year-old is to us what so many other ace icons refuse to be: an evolving ideal, a man who moves with the times and moves them forward.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looks.

1.

#Royalty#ksiboy#Ghanaman A post shared by okyeame Kwame (@okyeamekwame) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:48am PST

2.

3.

4.

I am Ok A post shared by okyeame Kwame (@okyeamekwame) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

5.

6.

7.