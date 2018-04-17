Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looks


7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looks

The celebrated musician has now created for himself an impeccable fashion image, not conforming to trends but making his own style signature.

7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looks play

7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looks

Love him or hate him, you’ve got to understand this much: Okyeame Kwame, multiple award-winning artistes, is style gem, and that is decidedly an impressive move for his brand and image.

Many celebrities when they reach the peak of their career and tend to feel comfortable, relax doing less for their image or busy navel-gazing.

However, Okyeame Kwame  has been consistent and always challenge himself with his fashion sense. The 41-year-old is to us what so many other ace icons refuse to be: an evolving ideal, a man who moves with the times and moves them forward.

Stonebwoy and wife were the best-dressed celebrity couple at the 2018 VGMA

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looks.

1.

#Royalty#ksiboy#Ghanaman

A post shared by okyeame Kwame (@okyeamekwame) on

 

2.

 

3.

 

4.

I am Ok

A post shared by okyeame Kwame (@okyeamekwame) on

Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 VGMA

5.

I am not the only one feeling me . Check out the Girl behind Me .

A post shared by okyeame Kwame (@okyeamekwame) on

 

6.

 

7.

 

 

