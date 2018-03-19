Meet Zylofon’s most stylish male celebrity- Toosweet Annan

news

Toosweet Annan stands as one of Ghana’s most loveable male celebrities because of obvious reasons which include his dapper appearance game.

The award-winning actor, Toosweet Annan, has won the hearts of many with his incredible fashion sense right from the inception of his career. He stands as one of the best men in the Ghanaian entertainment industry with an impeccable fashion sense. This always gets us thinking, “Can Toosweet ever go wrong?”

Known for his classic looks, Annan has been named best-dressed personality several times at different red carpet events. Always gracing red carpets in style and class, Toosweet Annan has won himself some top-notch fashion accolades.

READ ALSO: Actor TooSweet Annan rocks traditional outfit in new promo photos

In 2016, he was announced as the Eurostar - Ghana Movie Awards 2016 Best Dressed Female and Male Celebs at a ceremony held in Accra. This feat came £3,000 shopping voucher for coming up tops.

Toosweet Annan has featured in some top Ghanaian movies like Royal Diadem, Trapped in between two ladies and Living with Trisha, a local TV series.

Zylofon Media signed the actor to a three-year contract. He was unveiled with a few more stars as part of the company. Actors James Gardiner, Bibi Bright, Zynell Zuh and Benedicta Gafah have all joined the label.