Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style

news

Patronisers of one of Ghana’s music biggest festivals, Ghana Meets Naija witnessed more than the groundbreaking performances they expected. They were also thrilled to the most laudable fashion statement by Ghana’s finest fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo in 2018.

Music lovers gathered for the 8th edition of Ghana Meets Naija at the Fantasy Dome of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre yesterday (July 9th, 2018) and interestingly had more than what they paid for. Ironically, a fashion statement by the style gem Nana Akua Addo was what stole the show.

READ ALSO: Nana Akua Addo channeled Beyonce's Grammy look in these photos

Nana Akua’s avant-garde outfit is definitely going down in fashion history books. Designed by Ghana’s sensational fashion designer, Quophi Akotua, the style gem rocked a turtleneck top on sophisticated ruffle skirt and it was entirely regal.

READ ALSO:Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit

The ‘slay trick’ to her look that got us all in awe was the Tony Park Golden helmet she scored her look with. She served us glamorous look with a funky vibe. She never goes wrong in her appearance game.