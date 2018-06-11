Pulse.com.gh logo
King Promise vs. Wizkid – who wore the ‘over-sized sneaker’ better?


It looks like the many talks surrounding King Promise’s Balenciaga Triple S sneaker won’t be coming to an end soon.

Micro-blogging website, Twitter, as usual, is already generating many conversations on the sneakers the budding Afrobeat artist, King Promise wore to perform at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija as to what Wizkid also wore.

The two acts were on in the latest Balenciaga sneaker (Tripple S) on the stage of the 8th edition of Ghana Meets Naija at the Fantasy Dome of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre yesterday (July 9th, 2018).

King Promise scored his super look with a grey sneaker with yellow and mint green colors in it whilst Wizkid has him in an off-white color with red and blue colors in it. They both gave a distinct vibe to their look with the sneaker.

Netizens are already comparing who bought it better, so we leave the question to you? Who wore the ‘over-sized sneaker’ as its labeled by much better?

