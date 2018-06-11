Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nana Akua made the most laudable fashion statement for 2018


Bow Down Slayers! Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija

Ghana’s fashion ‘Choncho’ reminded us all of her mind-blowing style qualities and fashion critiques are already mute.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija play

Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Let’s get this straight, this is not the only stunning look we have had from Ghana’s fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo but the ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement in 2018 by the many standards she set for herself in the previous year (2017) and that was at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija.

In the past year, we witnessed extremely regal and breathtaking costume appearances that put Nana Akua on a different pedestal. Her appearances garnered massive attention towards her brand here in Ghana and internationally.

play

 

A couple of such appearances include her 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA) in Nigeria which had internationally renowed news hub, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) talk about her show-stopping costume, her crystal dripping dress to the 2017 Black Entertainment Awards (BET), to mention but a few.

READ ALSO:Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style

play

 

For some obscured reasons, all we were getting from fashion's biggest muse in Ghana from the beginning of this year was the ‘minimalist play’. That is to say more toned down fashion appearances, quite different from what she is identified and loved for which is the ‘splendacious ’ chills she serves us with.

After months of waiting for her first iconic look for 2018, we finally got served and it was more than we expected.

Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija play

Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija

 

It was a fashion spectacle at the 8th edition of Ghana Meets Naija at the Fantasy Dome of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre yesterday (July 9th, 2018) when Nana Akua popped up at the event in couture.

READ ALSO:Nana Akua Addo channeled Beyonce's Grammy look in these photos

play

 

Designed by Ghana’s fastest rising fashion designer, Quophi Akotua, the style gem rocked a turtleneck top on sophisticated ruffle skirt and it was entirely regal but let’s talk about her ‘slay trick’ item.

Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija play

Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija

 

The Tony Park Golden helmet she scored her look with was completely decorous. She gave us a  fairy tale gown with a funky and edgy vibe. She never goes wrong in her appearance game.

@wondaco. THEY NOT MAD AT U THEY MAD ITS U. SHUT THE FRIGGIN FRONT DOOR

A post shared by Nana Akua Addo. (@nanaakuaaddo) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style
Pulse Fashion: These photos of KKD and his 80-year-old is proof that style runs through their blood Pulse Fashion These photos of KKD and his 80-year-old is proof that style runs through their blood
Pulse Fashion: Edward Enninful, Noami Cambell, Raf Simons and others win big at CDFA Awards Pulse Fashion Edward Enninful, Noami Cambell, Raf Simons and others win big at CDFA Awards
Pulse Fashion: 10 times Nikki Samonas looked elegant in African print Pulse Fashion 10 times Nikki Samonas looked elegant in African print
Pulse Fashion: Nana Ama Mcbrown stole the show at the Golden Movie Awards Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown stole the show at the Golden Movie Awards
2018 Golden Movie Awards: Deborah Vanessa and Rosemond Brown 'clashed' on the red carpet in similar outfits 2018 Golden Movie Awards Deborah Vanessa and Rosemond Brown 'clashed' on the red carpet in similar outfits

Recommended Videos

Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in stylebullet
2 Pulse Fashion 5 rules to follow when wearing a suitbullet
3 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion...bullet
4 Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion 10 of the most stylish celebrities in Ghanabullet
6 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
7 Pulse Fashion Moesha Boduong wishes you all happy new month...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown stole the show at the...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Edward Enninful, Noami Cambell, Raf Simons and others win big at CDFA Awards
Pulse Fashion 10 times Nikki Samonas looked elegant in African print
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown stole the show at the Golden Movie Awards
2018 Golden Movie Awards Deborah Vanessa and Rosemond Brown 'clashed' on the red carpet in similar outfits
2018 Golden Movie Awards Jackie Appiah was the perfect golden girl in this dress
2018 Golden Movie Awards Check out what Moesha Bodoung wore as red carpet host
Pulse Fashion Edward Enninful, Noami Cambell, Raf Simons and others win big at CDFA Awards
Pulse Fashion 10 times Nikki Samonas looked elegant in African print
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown stole the show at the Golden Movie Awards
2018 Golden Movie Awards Deborah Vanessa and Rosemond Brown 'clashed' on the red carpet in similar outfits

Top Videos

1 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet

Fashion

Jackie Appiah
2018 Golden Movie Awards Jackie Appiah was the perfect golden girl in this dress
Moesha Boduong
2018 Golden Movie Awards Check out what Moesha Bodoung wore as red carpet host
Joselyn Dumas
Photos Best-dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards
Fashion The best-dressed celebs at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards