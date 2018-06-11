Nana Akua made the most laudable fashion statement for 2018

news

Let’s get this straight, this is not the only stunning look we have had from Ghana’s fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo but the ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement in 2018 by the many standards she set for herself in the previous year (2017) and that was at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija.

In the past year, we witnessed extremely regal and breathtaking costume appearances that put Nana Akua on a different pedestal. Her appearances garnered massive attention towards her brand here in Ghana and internationally.

A couple of such appearances include her 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA) in Nigeria which had internationally renowed news hub, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) talk about her show-stopping costume, her crystal dripping dress to the 2017 Black Entertainment Awards (BET), to mention but a few.

For some obscured reasons, all we were getting from fashion's biggest muse in Ghana from the beginning of this year was the ‘minimalist play’. That is to say more toned down fashion appearances, quite different from what she is identified and loved for which is the ‘splendacious ’ chills she serves us with.

After months of waiting for her first iconic look for 2018, we finally got served and it was more than we expected.

It was a fashion spectacle at the 8th edition of Ghana Meets Naija at the Fantasy Dome of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre yesterday (July 9th, 2018) when Nana Akua popped up at the event in couture.

Designed by Ghana’s fastest rising fashion designer, Quophi Akotua, the style gem rocked a turtleneck top on sophisticated ruffle skirt and it was entirely regal but let’s talk about her ‘slay trick’ item.

The Tony Park Golden helmet she scored her look with was completely decorous. She gave us a fairy tale gown with a funky and edgy vibe. She never goes wrong in her appearance game.