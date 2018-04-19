5 amazing places outside Accra new couples enjoy their honeymoon

news

Trying to figure out where to go on your much-deserved post wedding getaway?

Whether you're looking for some rest and recuperation with your new spouse or an adventure in an exciting locale, we've got you covered in our list of five places new couples enjoy their honeymoon outside Accra. Save the African Regent for another feat!

Pulse.com.gh brings to you five amazing places outside Accra new couples enjoy their honeymoon.

1. Holy Trinity Health and Spa

This stands out as the most popular honeymoon destination spots in Ghana. It is located in Sogakope in the Volta Region.

Holy Trinity provides a spot for relaxation, rejuvenation and a wide range of activities to revitalize couples on their honeymoon and much more.

2. Lou Moon Lodge

This is one of the must visit places for newly married couples. Lou moon has a serene and botanical environment and it just perfect for your honey moon.

The lodge is surrounded by a jungle and has a natural swimming pool protected by the enchanting peninsula. It has two individual chalets nestled on the exclusive cap of Lou Moon’s private island. It is located in Axim in the Western Region.

3. Coconut groove beach resort

This Located in Elmina in the Central Region of Ghana. Coconut Grove is one of the best hideouts for newlyweds. The Beach Resort offers an amazing range of recreation and leisure facilities.

This includes a spectacular outdoor swimming pool, a golf course, horse riding. They also have a crocodile pond there as well. They have reputed for their mouthwatering dishes.

4. White Sand beach resort and spa

The white sand beach result is also the next to the perfect place to have you post wedding moments. White Sands is located less than an hour’s drive from the city of Accra, in the heart of the central region at Gomoa Fetteh. The ambiance is totally calming.

5. Zaina lodge

Zaina lodge is the excellent location for couples who love safari. It is located in the Northern Region of Ghana, Mole National Park precisely and looks out over seemingly endless savanah and two beautiful water-holes frequented by different species of animals.