Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better


Pulse Foods 7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better

Ghanaians eat pretty much everything and anything in the morning

  • Published:
Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better play

tea
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Breakfast is believed to be better when its light but that is not the case here in Ghana. We do not live by such food rule. All we know is that food is eaten in the morning, that’s all.

What is eaten as breakfast depends on personal choice. Unlike homes of the elite where they go strictly by the food rule of light food in the morning, most Ghanaians eat pretty much everything and anything in the morning.

READ ALSO: 5 healthy foods that would make you grow taller

There are the English breakfast folks; Tea breakfast takers and there is the Wakye and Fish breakfast takers. Below are some typical food eaten in the morning in Ghana.

1. Hausa Koko and Koose

7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better play

7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better
 

The meal which is mostly accompanied by Koose is something Ghanaians love to eat in the morning. It makes you feel heavy and you might not feel hunger until lunchtime. Some people also accompany the Koko with bread. This is one of the most enjoyed beverages in Ghana, plus it’s very cheap too.

2. Tom Brown

7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better play

tombrown
 

This is a combination of milled roasted corn and groundnut. It’s normally prepared very thick and mixed with milk and sugar to taste. It’s eaten either with no accompaniment or with bread and sometimes egg.

3. Tea/Milo/Coffee

Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better play

tea
 

This is in the script and some people stick by it for their breakfast. However, the interesting thing is that the cups used in drinking these beverages are not the typical teacups we have, these can be described as mini buckets.

READ ALSO: 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarter

4. Beans And fried ripe plantain/rice

This food is quite delicious and nutritious, it’s also very heavy and can induce sleepiness in most people but Ghanaians love it as breakfast because it provides energy for the day and can help fill one’s tummy so one doesn’t feel hungry for a long time.

Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better play

Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better

5. Koko with bread

Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better play

koko
 

Mostly found in the coastal areas of Ghana, “Koko” is mainly a paste made by boiling a mixture of corn dough and water. It’s usually accompanied by bread.

6. Rice Water

As the name implies, rice water is simply boiled rice with lots of water till it softens into a soluble paste. It is eaten with sugar and milk with biscuit or bread on the side. Apparently, it is mostly eaten by very busy people because it doesn’t take long to make.

7. Waakye

Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day better play

waakye
 

This is a deviation from the light food kinda breakfast. Waakye with spaghetti, gari, salad, egg, wele, and meat is the ideal food for a lot of Ghanaians. This food is normally not prepared at home, so it’s always bought from town. From school children to workers, this is the best breakfast.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Foods: How to prepare vegetable samosa Pulse Foods How to prepare vegetable samosa
Height Maximizer: 5 healthy foods that would make you grow taller Height Maximizer 5 healthy foods that would make you grow taller
Pulse Food: How to fry goat meat Pulse Food How to fry goat meat
Pulse Food: How to prepare oxtail pepper soup Pulse Food How to prepare oxtail pepper soup
Pulse Food: How to prepare assorted beans stew Pulse Food How to prepare assorted beans stew
Pulse Food: The best way to make your Koose Pulse Food The best way to make your Koose

Recommended Videos

Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin



Top Articles

1 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
2 Height Maximizer 5 healthy foods that would make you grow tallerbullet
3 Pulse Food How to fry goat meatbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare banana nut muffinsbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare chocolate breadbullet
6 Pulse Food Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has...bullet
7 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare assorted beans stewbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Foods How to prepare vegetable samosa
Height Maximizer 5 healthy foods that would make you grow taller
Pulse Food How to fry goat meat
Pulse Food How to prepare oxtail pepper soup
Pulse Food How to prepare assorted beans stew
Pulse Food The best way to make your Koose
Pulse Food How to prepare chocolate bread
Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarter

Top Videos

1 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
5 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
6 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
7 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
8 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
9 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
10 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

Hot pepper sauce and boiled yam
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam
Mashed plantain
Pulse Food How to prepare mashed plantain
How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way
Pulse Foods How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way
5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks
Pulse Foods 5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks