How to prepare kelewele the most delicious way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients:
Directions:
1. Wash pepper, grated ginger and onion
2. Grind all vegetables, add salt, spices and mix in a bowl.
3. Peel the plantain and slice in cubes form, wash and add to the mixture.
4. Pour oil in deep skillet, heat oil. Fry plantains until golden brown on both sides.
5. Drain on absorbent paper, keep in warmed oven until all the plantains are fried.
6. Serve kelewele with rice or waakye