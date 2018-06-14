Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare kelewele the most delicious way


Pulse Food How to prepare kelewele the most delicious way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients:

  • 4-6 plantains, ripe but not past ripe, peeled and cut into bite-sized cubes
  • ½ teaspoon of red-pepper
  • ½ teaspoon peeled grated fresh ginger
  • Onion
  • All purpose spices
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Palm oil or vegetable oil to fry

READ ALSO:

How to make crunchy cocoyam chips

How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way

Pulse Food How to make 'Kulikuli'

play

 

Directions:

1. Wash pepper, grated ginger and onion

2. Grind all vegetables, add salt, spices and mix in a bowl.

3. Peel the plantain and slice in cubes form, wash and add to the mixture.

4. Pour oil in deep skillet, heat oil. Fry plantains until golden brown on both sides.

5. Drain on absorbent paper, keep in warmed oven until all the plantains are fried.

6. Serve kelewele with rice or waakye

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make sausage rolls Pulse Food How to make sausage rolls
Pulse Food: How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew
Pulse Food: How to make a very chilled lamugin “Ginger Drink” Pulse Food How to make a very chilled lamugin “Ginger Drink”
Pulse Food: How to make 'Kulikuli' Pulse Food How to make 'Kulikuli'
Pulse Food: How to make crunchy cocoyam chips Pulse Food How to make crunchy cocoyam chips
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way Pulse Food How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew
Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make a very chilled lamugin “Ginger Drink”bullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious waybullet
3 Pulse Food How to make 'Kulikuli'bullet
4 Pulse Food How to make crunchy cocoyam chipsbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
7 Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian waybullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable beef saucebullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare garden eggs stew and boiled yambullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to make a very chilled lamugin “Ginger Drink”
Pulse Food How to make 'Kulikuli'
Pulse Food How to make crunchy cocoyam chips
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way
Pulse Food How to make Chicken Quesadillas
Pulse Food How to prepare garden eggs stew and boiled yam
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew
Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti sauce
Pulse Food How to make a very chilled lamugin “Ginger Drink”
Pulse Food How to make 'Kulikuli'

Top Videos

1 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
4 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet

Food & Travel

Chicken Quesadillas
Pulse Food How to make Chicken Quesadillas
'Agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Foods How to prepare 'Agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew
Honey cake
Pulse Food How to make honey cake