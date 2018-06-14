How to prepare kelewele the most delicious way

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients:

4-6 plantains, ripe but not past ripe, peeled and cut into bite-sized cubes

½ teaspoon of red-pepper

½ teaspoon peeled grated fresh ginger

Onion

All purpose spices

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons water

Palm oil or vegetable oil to fry

Directions:

1. Wash pepper, grated ginger and onion

2. Grind all vegetables, add salt, spices and mix in a bowl.

3. Peel the plantain and slice in cubes form, wash and add to the mixture.

4. Pour oil in deep skillet, heat oil. Fry plantains until golden brown on both sides.

5. Drain on absorbent paper, keep in warmed oven until all the plantains are fried.

6. Serve kelewele with rice or waakye