How to prepare pawpaw stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Fried fish
Unripe pawpaw, chopped
Fresh tomatoes
Scotch bonnet
Onions
Fish powder
Heat palm oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Saute onions until it turns golden brown.
Blend tomatoes and scotch bonnet and add to the sauce.
Leave to cook for 4- 7 minutes and add fish powder.
Blend pawpaw until smooth and add to the stew.
Taste for salt, add fried fish and allow to simmer for 4 minutes.
Serve with rice or boiled yam.