How to prepare pawpaw stew


How to prepare pawpaw stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Pawpaw stew play

Pawpaw stew

  • Ingredients

Fried fish

Unripe pawpaw, chopped

Fresh tomatoes

Scotch bonnet

Onions

Fish powder

  • Method

Heat palm oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Saute onions until it turns golden brown.

Blend tomatoes and scotch bonnet and add to the sauce.

Leave to cook for 4- 7 minutes and add fish powder.

Blend pawpaw until smooth and add to the stew.

Taste for salt, add fried fish and allow to simmer for 4  minutes.

Serve with rice or boiled yam.

