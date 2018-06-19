How to prepare spaghetti with grounded Turkey for lunch

Turkey contains is a nutrient rich food, making it a healthy choice year-round.
pound lean ground turkey
1 small green pepper, chopped
1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
Cook spaghetti according to packaging instructions
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
Grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Parsley, optional
In a large nonstick skillet coated with butter, cook the turkey, pepper, shrimps, and onion over medium heat until vegetables are crisp-tender.
Stir in the tomato sauce, spaghetti, water, and garlic salt. Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until spaghetti and vegetables are tender.
Garnish with cheese if desired.