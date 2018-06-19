How to prepare spaghetti with grounded Turkey for lunch

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

pound lean ground turkey

1 small green pepper, chopped

1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

Cook spaghetti according to packaging instructions

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

Grated Parmesan cheese, optional

Parsley, optional

Method

In a large nonstick skillet coated with butter, cook the turkey, pepper, shrimps, and onion over medium heat until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Stir in the tomato sauce, spaghetti, water, and garlic salt. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until spaghetti and vegetables are tender.

Garnish with cheese if desired.