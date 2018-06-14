How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1 package of frozen spinach

Fresh tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup of palm oil

Fresh pepper

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

Method

Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat and saute onions.

Add garlic and stir for 3 minutes until slightly brown.

Stir in blended pepper. Add diced tomatoes and cover to cook.

Cook for 5 min, add spice/ dried pepper.

Let simmer for 5-10 minutes.

Add frozen spinach, break it up as it melts.

Simmer for 10 minutes and serve.