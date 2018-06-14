How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1 package of frozen spinach
Fresh tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup of palm oil
Fresh pepper
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew
How to make stuffed chicken breast
Quick chilli chicken recipe you have to try tonight
Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat and saute onions.
Add garlic and stir for 3 minutes until slightly brown.
Stir in blended pepper. Add diced tomatoes and cover to cook.
Cook for 5 min, add spice/ dried pepper.
Let simmer for 5-10 minutes.
Add frozen spinach, break it up as it melts.
Simmer for 10 minutes and serve.