How to prepare Ghanaian spinach stew


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Easy Smoked turkey and shrimp spinach stew play

Easy Smoked turkey and shrimp spinach stew

(Gourmetkim)
  • Ingredients

1 package of frozen spinach

Fresh tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup of palm oil

Fresh pepper

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

  • Method

Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat and saute onions.

Add garlic and stir for 3 minutes until slightly brown.

Stir in blended pepper. Add diced tomatoes and cover to cook.

Cook for 5 min, add spice/ dried pepper.

Let simmer for 5-10 minutes.

 Add frozen spinach, break it up as it melts.

Simmer for 10 minutes and serve.

