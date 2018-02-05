Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Here's how to (almost) have real sex without touching another human


Here's how to (almost) have real sex without touching another human being

play

(Rodale Inc.)

Warning: You're going to need a pricey sex doll equipped with a masturbation device and a VR headset

Sex is great. Guys love it; women love it; all people, with some exceptions, love having sex. The thing is, not everyone has a partner when they need one, which is why various technology companies are trying to figure out the most realistic way to get it on without anyone else in your vicinity.

This week, a group of sex industry companies debuted an intriguing new method for realistic solo sex. Granted, it's unbelievably complicated and involves multiple thousands of dollars of equipment, but it's certainly unique.

The process is called Virtual Intercourse with a Real Person, and it makes sexting look about as antiquated as James Joyce's smutty letters to his wife. VIRP, as it's called, lets customers connect a sex doll, sex toy, and virtual reality headset, link up with an online performer, and go to town.

The combined experience of humping a doll with vibrating genitals while wearing smartphone snowboard goggles sounds overwhelming and exhausting, but it's certainly more immersive than scrolling through Pornhub one-handed and yanking it out like normal.

So how did this extraordinarily complicated and potentially sexy invention come to be? VIRP is a collaboration between CamSoda, an online webcam site, and RealDoll, one of the best-known makers of sex dolls and sex robotics.

Lovense, a popular brand of internet-connected sex toys also known as "teledildonics" is also collaborating.

Need help making sense of how all these things stack up to create a high-tech sex experience? This is how CamSoda put it in a press release:

"RealDoll is equipping its dolls' vaginas with the Lovense Max, a high tech male masturbator that mimics a vagina and plays tactile movement from the Lovense Nora, the original Bluetooth rabbit vibrator.

Through the partnership, select CamSoda models will have Lovense Noras that pair with the Lovense Max within the RealDolls.

Users with a Lovense Max-equipped RealDoll and VR headset, like Google Cardboard, take a CamSoda model private for a VR broadcast. They then have sex with their doll, while the model inserts the Lovense Nora into her vagina, so sex with the doll feels like real-life sex with the model."

Put together, the whole thing looks like this:

play

(Rodale Inc.)

Turned on yet?

"People have long speculated as to how the adult industry would seamlessly harness its cutting edge technology to deliver the ultimate sensory experience, one that mimics real-life interaction and, of course, intercourse," Daryn Parker, a VP at CamSoda said in a statement. "Our partnership with RealDoll to allow our fans to VIRP is an absolute game changer.

Essentially, users will be able to live out their ultimate sex fantasies, and quench their immediate desires, in an immersive sensory environment that allows them to have real sex with virtual partners."

Here at Men's Health, we thought we knew a lot about masturbation, but teledildonic integration with virtual reality and sex dolls is on another level. It's also not cheap. The release noted that the base price for a RealDoll torso (no head or limbs, just a torso you can have sex with) is $1,500.

Full dolls can run upwards of $10,000. Then you've got a VR headset, which surprisingly isn't too pricey (you can get a discounted Samsung Gear for like $26). You also need a whole teledildonics setup: the Lovesense Max is $100, and the female "Nora" is another $100.

CamSoda notes that it's not completely cost-prohibitive you could do it without the RealDoll model and just connect your Lovense Max to a model's Nora unit.

CamSoda says about 30 percent of its models have their own connected dildos, and that they have about 300 models online at any given time.

VIRP sessions will be arranged like any other service on the site, but they'll probably entail paying the model for a private show. Camsoda says its customers are definitely interested in tech-sex, so for some people already invested in the hobby of simulated sex, this is just another increase in realism.

For everyone else, Tinder, Hinge, Bumble and Grindr are still free.

