Achimota Mall’s Sidewalk Sales Full of Swanky Shopping Offers


play
Achimota Retail Centre’s (ARC) annual summer sidewalk sale has shot into full gear after just five days as stores and shops start doling out exceptional discount rates, special deals and freebies to shoppers and customers.

The management of ARC says Achimota Retail Centre (popularly known as Achimota Mall) is now warming itself into a shopping carnival mood and every tenant store is determined to dazzle its customers and shoppers with all-time low deals, discounts and exciting give-aways.

play

 

The centre launched this year’s summer sidewalk sale on Thursday, June 14, inviting literally every tenant at the facility to draw closer to their patrons and customers by displaying and showcasing their merchandise and movable stock along the mall’s busy sidewalk. The sale is expected to run until Saturday, June 30.

For shoppers and most of the patrons who visit the mall on a daily basis however, the most significant thing about the sidewalk sales is the bouquet of discounts, special deals and freebies being offered by the various stores.

“For some reason, this year’s summer sidewalk sale seems to have come with far more freebies than ever”, said Mr. Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at the Centre, adding that nearly every shop participating in the sales “has something special ” to offer their customers.

play

 

Until June 30 for instance, the Outlet, a popular unisex clothing store at Achimota mall has slapped a 50%-70% discount on a wide range of products for all Sidewalk shoppers, while the leading men’s apparel dealer, Grosvenor, is offering 20% to 50% discount on various products and gives away one free executive shirt after purchasing four.

Ashfoam is giving shoppers 5% to 15% discounts and tops up with gifts of free bedsheets, towels and curtains; Nallem Clothing offers a discounts up to 50% and runs a lucky dip for customers who might be lucky to win products, while Infinix is offering free promotional items and product demos after discounting its prices by 20% to 50%.

play

 

“Indeed, exciting things are happening here at Achimota Retail Centre and I am sure that over the next 17 or so days remaining for this sidewalk sale, everybody in Accra would get to experience the excitement, benefits and the essence of having a sale outside the regular confines of your favourite shops,” said Mr. Asamoah.

Achimota Retail Centre is located at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School on the Accra-Nsawam Highway and over the past two years, has brought modern, convenient, one-stop shopping to several communities in the south-eastern sector of Accra, including Tantra Hill, Ofankor, Ashongman Estates, Kwabenya and the Achimota township.

