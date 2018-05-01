Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo will today [May 1] launch the Nation Builders Corps to provide 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates.

Graduates recruited onto the programme will exit after three years of service and will be entitled to a monthly salary of GHC700.

They will be recruited in models such as Heal Ghana, Teach Ghana, Feed Ghana, Digital Ghana and Civic Ghana.

The programme is the Akufo-Addo administration's attempt to deal with growing graduate unemployment in the country.

Available estimates show about 400,000 people graduate every from the nation's over 150 tertiary institutions.