Home > News > Business >

Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates


Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates

Graduates recruited onto the programme will exit after three years of service and will be entitled to a monthly salary of GHC700.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo will today [May 1] launch the Nation Builders Corps to provide 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates.

READ MORE: Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April - Bawumia

Graduates recruited onto the programme will exit after three years of service and will be entitled to a monthly salary of GHC700.

They will be recruited in models such as Heal Ghana, Teach Ghana, Feed Ghana, Digital Ghana and Civic Ghana.

The programme is the Akufo-Addo administration's attempt to deal with growing graduate unemployment in the country.

READ MORE:  100,000 graduates to be employed in 2018 will earn GHC47, Kwesi Pratt says

Available estimates show about 400,000 people graduate every from the nation's over 150 tertiary institutions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ken Ofori-Atta: Finance Minister accused of sidestepping civil service structure Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister accused of sidestepping civil service structure
Taxation In Ghana: GRA to tax street beggars and hawkers Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkers
E-Money Transfer: GOIL plans to get into mobile money business E-Money Transfer GOIL plans to get into mobile money business
Uche Ofodile: Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberia Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberia
In Kumasi: Forex trader shot dead In Kumasi Forex trader shot dead
Unhappy Workers: Textile workers demonstrate over influx of fake prints Unhappy Workers Textile workers demonstrate over influx of fake prints

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Mobile Money MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghanabullet
3 Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberiabullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 In Kumasi Forex trader shot deadbullet
6 Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkersbullet
7 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
8 Business Best countries in the Asia-Pacific region for...bullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 E-Money Transfer GOIL plans to get into mobile money...bullet

Related Articles

Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April - Bawumia
2018 Budget 100,000 graduates to be employed in 2018 will earn GHC47, Kwesi Pratt says
Nation Builders Corps TUC demands details on “ambitious” NBC
Ken Ofori-Atta We will employ 100,000 graduates in 2018 - Gov't
Ponzi Scheme Two arrested over MMM’s operations
Aviation Ghana to upgrade Kumasi Airport to international standards
Economy of Ghana Policy rate drops to 23.5%
Currency The new GH¢5 is receiving a "positive response" - BoG
Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest car loans in Ghana
Innovate or Die Telco expert predicts collapse of Expresso

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
10 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet

Business

Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Rent In Ghana Rent Control Department has only one ‘borrowed’ vehicle
Auditor-General’s Report 2 former staff of GIS wrongfully paid GHS89K
Rent In Ghana Ghanaians will pay one-year rent when the new rent bill is passed