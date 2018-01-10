Cash For Seats :  Chinese business chiefs pay £12k for dinner with Cameron

A photograph of the former prime minister was accompanied by a price in Chinese renminbi.
Mr Cameron featured on social media adverts for the Shanghai International Ball and Leaders’ Forum, which took place earlier this week.
That was what was on offer recently for wealthy business figures at an event in China – as long as they stumped up about £12,000.
Source: BBC