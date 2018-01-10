Home > News > Business >

Cash For Seats :  Chinese business chiefs pay £12k for dinner with Cameron


A photograph of the former prime minister was accompanied by a price in Chinese renminbi.

That was what was on offer recently for wealthy business figures at an event in China – as long as they stumped up about £12,000.

Mr Cameron featured on social media adverts for the Shanghai International Ball and Leaders’ Forum, which took place earlier this week.

Source: BBC

TV License I have no control over GBC – Information Minister
$100K Expats Saga Organisers did no wrong in 'cash for dinner seats affair' - IMANI boss
TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries
Byton President Daniel Kirchert (L) and CEO Carsten Breitfeld speak during the launch of the Byton connected car during CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 7, 2017.
In US Startup unveils 'car of future' for $45,000