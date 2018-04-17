Home > News > Business >

Dentsu Aegis Network hosts Innovation Summit In Ghana


Revolution Dentsu Aegis Network hosts Innovation Summit In Ghana

The Summit dubbed, ‘Innovating the way brands are built’ focused on probing attendees to think of revolutionary ways of advertising, marketing and creating value with a future focus

  • Published:
Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network SSA play

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network SSA
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dentsu Aegis Network, the world’s leading media communication and marketing business on Friday, April 13, 2018, hosted the first Innovation Summit in Ghana at Best Western Premier Hotel as part of its Africa Region Innovation Road Show which has taken place in Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania and Nigeria.

The Summit dubbed, ‘Innovating the way brands are built’ focused on probing attendees to think of revolutionary ways of advertising, marketing and creating value with a future focus by bringing together a wide range of specialist skills in media, data, technology and innovation. The event showcased the best work from around the globe, as well as practical case studies from the African continent to bring local relevance.

Welcoming attendees to the summit which attracted clients across several sectors of the industry, local and global media partners and industry press, Andrew Ackah, the CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana noted that the summit was designed to help clients and agencies have an understanding of how to manage and execute innovation in the digital economy as innovation has become the competitive advantage that sets brands apart.

READ MORE: Dr Agyepong and Jospong Group win African Prestigious Awards

The double 3-hour sessions kicked off with presentations by Dawn Rowlands, CEO for Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, who ignited a thought-provoking exchange on how to innovate with a purpose to garner business results. She gave insight into how to create a DELi (Dynamic, Exciting, Limitless) business environment to navigate through the VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) digital climate.

The summit also hosted Michael Zylstra, Chief Strategy Officer for Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, a rare hybrid strategist who has worked across multiple disciplines from CRM to Performance Media to Brand bringing a holistic understanding of the current marketing ecosystem. His presentation titled, “People Not Pixels”, gave an honest overview on the future of advertising where he discussed themes such as Innovation of Necessity, African Innovation, Artificial Intelligence and Voice to name a few. 

Byron John, Insights and Innovation Director for Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, also shared a presentation titled The Human Factor: Fundamental Driver of Innovation. This workshop placed the spotlight on how to get teams to innovate using a bespoke innovation framework.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fuel Hikes: Fuel prices to go up again – IES Fuel Hikes Fuel prices to go up again – IES
Zoomlion: Dr Agyepong and Jospong Group win African Prestigious Awards Zoomlion Dr Agyepong and Jospong Group win African Prestigious Awards
Capital Bank: Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank demand severance package Capital Bank Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank demand severance package
Banking In Ghana: Financial institutions lost GH¢244m to financial fraud in 2016 Banking In Ghana Financial institutions lost GH¢244m to financial fraud in 2016
Sanitation Ministry: We don’t know the amount accrued from plastic import levy – Ministry Sanitation Ministry We don’t know the amount accrued from plastic import levy – Ministry
GH¢400m Capital Requirement: Meet the requirements or merge - Council Of State tells struggling banks GH¢400m Capital Requirement Meet the requirements or merge - Council Of State tells struggling banks

Recommended Videos

Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Fuel Hikes Fuel prices to go up again – IESbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Zoomlion Dr Agyepong and Jospong Group win African Prestigious...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Financial institutions lost GH¢244m to...bullet
7 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
8 Capital Bank Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank...bullet
9 Capital Bank Collapse Reverend Fitz Odonkor detained by...bullet
10 Newmont Death Newmont suspends operations at Ahafo...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet

Business

Newmont Death Work resumes at Ahafo mines following the death of 6
Ghana’s GDP Ghana’s economy grows by 8.5% in 2017
Eazzysocial partners Kumasi Hive to bridge the digital skills gap in Kumasi
Tech Eazzysocial partners Kumasi Hive to bridge the digital skills gap in Kumasi
GhanaPost GPS 3 million Ghanaians use Ghanapost GPS