Dentsu Aegis Network hosts Innovation Summit In Ghana

Dentsu Aegis Network, the world’s leading media communication and marketing business on Friday, April 13, 2018, hosted the first Innovation Summit in Ghana at Best Western Premier Hotel as part of its Africa Region Innovation Road Show which has taken place in Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania and Nigeria.

The Summit dubbed, ‘Innovating the way brands are built’ focused on probing attendees to think of revolutionary ways of advertising, marketing and creating value with a future focus by bringing together a wide range of specialist skills in media, data, technology and innovation. The event showcased the best work from around the globe, as well as practical case studies from the African continent to bring local relevance.

Welcoming attendees to the summit which attracted clients across several sectors of the industry, local and global media partners and industry press, Andrew Ackah, the CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana noted that the summit was designed to help clients and agencies have an understanding of how to manage and execute innovation in the digital economy as innovation has become the competitive advantage that sets brands apart.

The double 3-hour sessions kicked off with presentations by Dawn Rowlands, CEO for Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, who ignited a thought-provoking exchange on how to innovate with a purpose to garner business results. She gave insight into how to create a DELi (Dynamic, Exciting, Limitless) business environment to navigate through the VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) digital climate.

The summit also hosted Michael Zylstra, Chief Strategy Officer for Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, a rare hybrid strategist who has worked across multiple disciplines from CRM to Performance Media to Brand bringing a holistic understanding of the current marketing ecosystem. His presentation titled, “People Not Pixels”, gave an honest overview on the future of advertising where he discussed themes such as Innovation of Necessity, African Innovation, Artificial Intelligence and Voice to name a few.

Byron John, Insights and Innovation Director for Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, also shared a presentation titled The Human Factor: Fundamental Driver of Innovation. This workshop placed the spotlight on how to get teams to innovate using a bespoke innovation framework.