Managers of Ghana's economy are like the managers of Manchester United — Dr. Kwakye

In an X post, Dr. Kwakye said "It seems to me that the managers of Ghana’s economy are like the managers of Manchester United. Both seem clueless in addressing the problems confronting them, although the solutions are far from rocket science."

He indicated that the managers of the economy are promising economic transformation, lean government, fiscal discipline, and natural resource ownership, among other things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to ensure 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources if elected into power.

He commended the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the hardships faced by Ghanaians during Mahama's presidency, such as frequent power outages, commonly referred to as 'dumsor', escalating unemployment rates, tariff hikes, and business closures.

He said the current value of the Cedi against the Dollar is an improvement compared to the Cedi's value under the NDC government.

In an interview with AfricaWatch, Dr. Bawumia said the value of the Cedi has thrived relatively well under the NPP government, reiterating his stance on the arrest of the Cedi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the depreciation of the Cedi has been sustainable, despite the current global economic challenges compared to the administration of the NDC.

He also promised to revolutionize the fishing sector when voted into power.

Dr. Bawumia made a declaration of implementing tax amnesty for both individuals and businesses when given the nod to lead the country as President come 2025.

He pledged to provide tertiary scholarships for Persons with Disability if elected President.