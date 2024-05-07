Dr. Amoako Baah criticizes AG's counsel on Cecilia Dapaah's case as nonsense

He argued that even if the funds discovered at her properties were legally acquired, there should be scrutiny into possible tax evasion.

He suggested that the Attorney General should spearhead this aspect of the investigation.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM on Monday, May 6, 2024, he said "This issue shouldn't be rushed. She should be asked whether she paid taxes on the monies found at her properties and to whom she paid it. So, this is how you should proceed. You don’t insult or accuse anybody of any crime...

"But as for this case, no! There is no precedent for what he (the AG) is saying in this country. That someone would go and steal and you would say because it is not money laundering, that person can’t be investigated. This is nonsense, nonsense of law."

He added: "You ca'’t say this anywhere. Nonsense, for it to be coming from the Attorney General himself."

However, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has dismissed claims that it cleared Cecilia Dapaah of corruption.

The OSP said it did not clear the former Minister before transferring her case to EOCO.

The Director for Strategy, Research, and Communications at the OSP, Samuel Appiah Darko, clarified that his office did not clear Cecilia Dapaah of corruption-related offences.