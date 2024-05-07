ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Dr. Amoako Baah criticizes AG's counsel on Cecilia Dapaah's case as nonsense

Emmanuel Tornyi

Political Scientist Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has voiced criticism against Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, regarding his advice to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) regarding the case involving former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, who faces allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Cecilia Dapaah
Cecilia Dapaah

Dr. Amoako Baah expressed disbelief that the AG would suggest there was insufficient evidence of money laundering or corruption against the former minister, thus recommending an end to the investigations.

Recommended articles

He argued that even if the funds discovered at her properties were legally acquired, there should be scrutiny into possible tax evasion.

He suggested that the Attorney General should spearhead this aspect of the investigation.

Dr Amoako Baah
Dr Amoako Baah Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM on Monday, May 6, 2024, he said "This issue shouldn't be rushed. She should be asked whether she paid taxes on the monies found at her properties and to whom she paid it. So, this is how you should proceed. You don’t insult or accuse anybody of any crime...

"But as for this case, no! There is no precedent for what he (the AG) is saying in this country. That someone would go and steal and you would say because it is not money laundering, that person can’t be investigated. This is nonsense, nonsense of law."

He added: "You ca'’t say this anywhere. Nonsense, for it to be coming from the Attorney General himself."

However, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has dismissed claims that it cleared Cecilia Dapaah of corruption.

The OSP said it did not clear the former Minister before transferring her case to EOCO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director for Strategy, Research, and Communications at the OSP, Samuel Appiah Darko, clarified that his office did not clear Cecilia Dapaah of corruption-related offences.

He explained that the OSP closed its investigation after the investigations showed the offence was largely in the province of money laundering.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo

Ejisu by-election: Voting commences

Independent candidate surges in Ejisu by-election, challenging NPP stronghold

Independent candidate surges in Ejisu by-election, challenging NPP stronghold

Dr Amoako Baah

The A-G is rather protecting state looters - Dr. Amoako Baah alleges

Hopeson Adorye praises Mahama

Mahama is an angel as compared to this government – Hopeson Adorye ‘confesses’