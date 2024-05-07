Elections 2024: Here are 4 bold promises Bawumia has made to Ghanaians

On this campaign trail, Dr. Bawumia tasked Ghanaians to give him the mandate to rule and in exchange, he has promised a lot of policies that will shape his presidency should he win.

We, at Pulse Ghana, chronicled 4 of these promises by the Vice President and you can check out below:

Bawumia promises tax amnesty for individuals and businesses

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans to introduce a tax amnesty for individuals and businesses if elected President in 2025.

During a discussion with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he highlighted the current tax system's lack of structure and innovation, making it challenging for both individuals and businesses to adhere to.

He emphasized the existence of numerous loopholes in the tax system that need addressing, underscoring the necessity for a fresh start through amnesty for all.

"In 2025, we are going to grant tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals and start afresh. We are going to start a new system – a flat tax system; we we going to wipe the slate clean for every individual and every business and Ghana is going to start a new tax system- a flat tax system as we have in Estonia," he said.

Bawumia outlines plans for a robust fisheries industry

Bawumia has pledged to transform the fishing industry upon assuming office.

He conveyed this commitment during a speech to fishermen in the Western Region as part of his nationwide tour.

He stressed the significant economic contribution the fisheries sector could make to Ghana when properly developed.

Dr. Bawumia identified supply chain inefficiencies in Premix Fuel distribution and insufficient cold storage facilities as key challenges facing the sector.

Additionally, he pointed out illegal and unreported fishing activities, as well as limited access to credit and financial services, as further obstacles confronting fishermen.

Bawumia promises 100% Ghanaian ownership of natural resources

Bawumia has vowed to secure 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources should he win the election.

This pledge arises from his observation that the existing structure of Ghana's mining industry fosters the perception that Ghanaians lack complete ownership of the nation's minerals.

Bawumia articulated this commitment during his first regional tour, which began in the Eastern Region, where he held discussions with religious leaders on April 29, 2024.

"I am going to refocus our paradigm for natural resource management. For the most part, Ghana has not maximised the benefits of our natural resourcesm" he said.

Bawumia promises free tertiary education for PWDS

Bawumia has pledged to offer tuition-free tertiary education to all individuals with disabilities who successfully enroll in universities in Ghana.

This commitment was disclosed during an engagement with religious leaders in the Western North Region as part of his current nationwide tour.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that while scholarships are intended for various individuals, his administration will prioritize them for persons with disabilities.

The NPP presidential candidate highlighted that the scholarships will encompass both academic and residential expenses for all individuals with disabilities starting from 2025.

