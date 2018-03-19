Home > News > Business >

George Loh accuse MMDCEs, top assembly staff of 'stealing' Ghc60,000 weekly

George Loh explained that the MMDCEs take such monies from the Assemblies Internally Generated Funds. Their main excuse is that they are going to pay contractors and also make donations at functions.

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Dayi Constituency, has alleged that some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) with some staff of the assemblies make an illegal amount of Ghc60,000 every Friday.

“Do you know that it is possible that every Friday, some 60,000 is shared among top executives of district assemblies and nobody can do anything about it? The DCE has a certain threshold of contract he can award, the law says that three invoices, so the District Finance Office calls a regular supplier in the area and asks him to bring three invoices.”

“They can call the works and planning guy, he comes to sign and say the work has been done, the cheque can be written in the DFO’s [District Finance Officer’s ] name, he goes to the bank and brings the money,” he added.

He further revealed that these corrupt practices have not been exposed because the Assembly members are scared to report their bosses.

He also said Members of Parliament are unable to attend procurement meetings to make the necessary enquiries because the DCEs send meeting notifications letters to their various MP on the day of the meeting or a day before the meeting.

His comments follow the 2016 Auditor-General’s Report revelation that MMDCEs found ways to mismanage funds and resources valued at approximately GH¢ 70.1 million.

The amount shows a 32 percent (almost GH¢17 million) increase in the 2015 financial irregularities of the assemblies that the Auditor-General’s Report pegged at almost GH¢53.2million.

“Management and staff of the assemblies continued to violate rules and regulations, policies, procedures and directives which had been put in place to ensure the economic, effective and efficient management of public resources made available to MMDAs,” the report, signed by the Auditor-General, Daniel Y. Domelevo said.

