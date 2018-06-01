Home > News > Business >

Ghana finds itself in another maritime dispute


Border Dispute Ghana finds itself in another maritime dispute

The officials of the Ghana Petroleum Commission indicated that the dispute is causing tensions between the 2 countries some months after the Ghana-Cote d'Ivoire maritime dispute was settled.

The Acting Director of the Resource Management Unit of the Commission, Francis Ackah has revealed that Ghana and Togo are in talks over the ownership of a maritime boundary between the 2 countries.

Mr Ackah explained that officials of Togo stopped 2 seismic vessels from Ghana from undertaking seismic activities to acquire seismic data in the deep sea over ownership of the territory.

“Togo says that it does not recognise our borders and so we need to meet the authorities of that country and see how we can resolve the issue. Already, the Ministry of Energy has put in place a committee to handle the issue.”

“In December 2017, a seismic vessel from Ghana was on the sea when the Togo Navy stopped it from working. While we were looking at that issue, another seismic vessel was stopped by the Togolese authorities this month,” he added.

Mr Ackah, who was speaking to the media at a training event said that the fresh maritime border dispute started in December 2017 and surfaced again in May 2018.

He said both countries are managing the situation.

Togo borders Ghana to the East. The French-speaking country has been claiming ownership of a maritime boundary that approaches the French-speaking country.

This is not Ghana’s first maritime dispute.

On September 23, 2017, the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea in Germany ruled in favour of Ghana in a maritime dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

