Home > News > Business >

Ghanaians to make int’l payments with mobile money


MoMo Ghanaians to make int’l payments with mobile money as MTN partners Google

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Ebenezer Asante said subscribers will also be able to receive remittances from parts of the world.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Ebenezer Asante has revealed that subscribers of MTN mobile money can now pay for any transaction across the world through the Google platform.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Asante said “we know credit card is a limitation so how do we ensure that we can remove that barrier from the majority of our customers who are also entitled to the use of these digital services and digital platforms”

“…and that is what motivated the partnership that today we have with Google that our customers can also have access to all these educational materials by paying through mobile money,” he added.

READ ALSO: Prison Service extends recruitment exercise

Subscribers will also be able to receive remittances from parts of the world due to another service that has been added.

“We have that service with a couple of global partners and that service would be extended very soon to other major international remittance operators before the end of this year.”

READ ALSO: NLA boss awards sister-in-law 11 contracts in one day

In 2017, MTN Ghana announced 24 percent increase in its performance. The figure translates into 3.4 billion cedis.

The telecoms giant disclosed that it paid about one billion Ghana cedis in taxes to the government, representing about 3 percent of the total tax collected in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Nepotism In Ghana: NLA boss awards sister-in-law 11 contracts in one day Nepotism In Ghana NLA boss awards sister-in-law 11 contracts in one day
BOST Saga: BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats BOST Saga BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats
Acquiring Ghanaian Passports: Ghanaians to receive passports at birth Acquiring Ghanaian Passports Ghanaians to receive passports at birth
Prisons Recruitment: Prison Service extends recruitment exercise Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise
In Accra: Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint In Accra Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint
Monument of founder of Accra Mall, Joseph Owusu-Akyaw unveiled Monument of founder of Accra Mall, Joseph Owusu-Akyaw unveiled

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance companies in good...bullet
2 Sanitation In Accra Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon...bullet
3 Nepotism In Ghana NLA boss awards sister-in-law 11 contracts in one daybullet
4 Promo Glo introduces Yakata, Ghana’s most exciting telecoms offerbullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
6 Disability Not Inability This blind man sells coconut for a livingbullet
7 Population Of Ghana Ghana should check population with...bullet
8 Sanitation In Accra “Accra is the new London; everywhere...bullet
9 Promo Malls experience brisk shopping for triple travel...bullet
10 Monument of founder of Accra Mall, Joseph...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
9 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
10 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following...bullet

Business

Eric Asante (2nd right) presenting the award to Gabriel Opoku- Asare. With them representatives of GGBL
Electricity Company of Ghana Guinness Ghana awarded for paying ECG bills on time
mr-john-peter-amewu.jpg
Labour Unrest Gov’t steps in after protest of Gold Fields workers
  From the left, CEO of Allure Africa Limited, Dzibordi Kwaku Dosoo, Journalist and Television News Anchor,   Nana Aba Anamoah ( M) and CEO for AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman(R)
Celebrating Women AirtelTigo employees celebrate International Women’s Day 2018
Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah(3rd-left), presenting a dummy cheque for the $1million to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta (2nd left). With them are Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Samuel Oppong(right), Chairman and Nana Akomea, (2nd right),Managing Director, respectively of the company.
State Transport Company STC gives govt $1m for buses bought for company