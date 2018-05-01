Home > News > Business >

Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years


Economy Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years

Speaking at the launch of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) in Kumasi Tuesday, the minister said government has made positive strides in addressing unemployment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Labour Minister
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Labour and Employment Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah says the Akufo-Addo administration has  facilitated the creation of 1,000,000 jobs in both the private and public sector.

READ MORE: Economic growth will soon translate to jobs - Ofori-Atta

Speaking at the launch of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) in Kumasi Tuesday, the minister said government has made positive strides in addressing youth unemployment.

He said jobs creation for unemployed youth has become paramount while quoting from a study by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) which said less than 10 percent graduates are able to find jobs after national service.

The study by ISSER, the minister also said, reveals that it takes up to three years for a large number of graduates to secure descent employment even after national service.

He, therefore described the launch of the Nation Builders Corp as “timely and accurate as it addresses the frustration, confusion and lack of jobs and direction for our youth.”

“Mr President, the good news is that your government has made significant strides in addressing unemployment situation in Ghana.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates

"Between January 2017 and March 2018, Mr President, your government has facilitated the creation of 1,096,404 jobs in the both the public and private sectors through various interventions,” the minister said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Taxation In Ghana: GRA backtracks; says street beggars won’t pay tax Taxation In Ghana GRA backtracks; says street beggars won’t pay tax
Employment In Ghana: Economic growth will soon translate to jobs - Ofori-Atta Employment In Ghana Economic growth will soon translate to jobs - Ofori-Atta
Jobs: Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates
Ken Ofori-Atta: Finance Minister accused of sidestepping civil service structure Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister accused of sidestepping civil service structure
Taxation In Ghana: GRA to tax street beggars and hawkers Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkers
E-Money Transfer: GOIL plans to get into mobile money business E-Money Transfer GOIL plans to get into mobile money business

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberiabullet
3 In Kumasi Forex trader shot deadbullet
4 Mobile Money MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghanabullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
6 Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkersbullet
7 Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduatesbullet
8 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of...bullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister accused of...bullet

Related Articles

Taxation In Ghana GRA backtracks; says street beggars won’t pay tax
Employment In Ghana Economic growth will soon translate to jobs - Ofori-Atta
Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates
Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister accused of sidestepping civil service structure
Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkers
E-Money Transfer GOIL plans to get into mobile money business
Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberia
In Kumasi Forex trader shot dead
Business Best countries in the Asia-Pacific region for startups
Unhappy Workers Textile workers demonstrate over influx of fake prints

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
7 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
8 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Unhappy Workers Textile workers demonstrate over influx of fake prints
Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Tech startups in China are hiring "programming motivators" — women who socialize with male workers, give massages, and cover other responsibilities.
Business Best countries in the Asia-Pacific region for startups
Rent In Ghana Rent Control Department has only one ‘borrowed’ vehicle