Home > News > Business >

Let’s Support Indigenous Banks – Kweku Baako


Banking In Ghana Let’s Support Indigenous Banks – Kweku Baako

The editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper said it will be out of place to allow such banks to collapse hence the relevant regulatory bodies must fashion out measures to keep the indigenous banks afloat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Government must create the enabling environment to make indigenous banks more competitive and to survive in the face of stiff competition from foreign banks, veteran journalist Kweku Baako Jnr has stated.

The editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper said it will be out of place to allow such banks to collapse hence the relevant regulatory bodies must fashion out measures to keep the indigenous banks afloat.

His comments follow recent news surrounding a leading wholly-owned Ghanaian bank uniBank, when a consortium of financial institutions that control majority shares in the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), pledged its shares, proceeds, entitlement and voting rights to uniBank. The consortium, led by Belstar Capital – a turnkey project finance and implementation institution, also includes Starmount Development Company Limited, EDC Investments Limited and SIC-FSL. They took up a substantial stake (51%) in ADB’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2016 when the bank announced its plans to go public.

READ ALSO: Stop wasting money on the sugar factory, Kofi Bentsil tells gov't

“It appears to me that Belster Capital had a mission and objective to help uniBank to raise capital,” Mr Baako Jnr said on MultiTV’s news analysis show Newsfile.

The news raised a lot of concern on the financial market, with the Central Banking saying it requires its blessings before it will be valid.

However, Mr Baako has called on the government to create a condition which prevents the collapse of any indigenous bank “if we can, as much as possible”.

“We must be committed to that in principle. Nigeria has too many indigenous banks here [in Ghana] and outside elsewhere…I am not sure how many Ghanaians banks operate in other jurisdictions,” he added.

uniBank has clarified that the decision is not a takeover of ADB.

READ ALSO: uniBank denies taking over ADB

“Due to the delayed timeline of the equity investment, uniBank has taken the additional precaution of committing Belstar Capital to their obligation under the share subscription agreement by pledging all shares held by the Belstar led consortium in ADB to ensure that the transaction will be consummated and the proceeds from the sale of shares paid directly to uniBank."

“It is against this background that Belstar Capital Ltd and other members of the consortium of shareholders have pledged their shares in ADB to uniBank to demonstrate their commitment to the agreement and the strategic direction of uniBank."

“We wish to put on record that the pledge by members of the Belstar led consortium does not constitute a sale of shares to uniBank. It is only a demonstration of commitment by our capital raising partners and must be considered as such,” Chief Executive Officer Dr Kwabena Duffuor II said in a statement last week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: Here is a list of 319 microfinance companies in good standing Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance companies in good standing
Empowering Businesses: Eazzysocial and iCODE empower business professionals in Takoradi Empowering Businesses Eazzysocial and iCODE empower business professionals in Takoradi
Ghana's Population: Ghana's population is now 29.6m Ghana's Population Ghana's population is now 29.6m
Donald Trump: US President sharpens trade row, threatening to tax German cars Donald Trump US President sharpens trade row, threatening to tax German cars
Economic Growth: Ghana contends for fastest growing economy in the world– reports Economic Growth Ghana contends for fastest growing economy in the world– reports
Emmanuel Macron: France gears up for next wave of asset sales Emmanuel Macron France gears up for next wave of asset sales

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Sanitation In Accra “Accra is the new London; everywhere is neat” –...bullet
2 Economic Growth Ghana contends for fastest growing economy in the...bullet
3 Ghana Beyond Aid Reject Microsoft’s computers if you don’t want...bullet
4 Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
6 In Ivory Coast Women banned from jobs which ‘exceed their...bullet
7 Ghana's Population Ghana's population is now 29.6mbullet
8 Komenda Sugar Factory Stop wasting money on the sugar...bullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet

Top Videos

1 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
6 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet

Business

Paternity Leave Fathers don’t need one-month paternity leave – Minister
Licence Obligations NCA to terminate licence of Kasapa telecom
Bus Lane Don’t use Aayalolo lanes – AMA to motorists
uniBank ‘Takeover’ uniBank denies taking over ADB