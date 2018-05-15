MMI contract was just GHS 300,000 - Former BOG Deputy Governor

news

A former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama has denied allegations that the contract awarded for Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) cost GHS 4.6 billion.

He said the contract only cost GHS 300,000 and not what is being bandied around.

Dr. Asiama said this at a press conference in Accra to clarify the allegations surrounding the awarding of the contract under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

“I wish to categorically state that the claim that the Bank of Ghana (BOG), under the previous NDC regime was to commit an amount of GHC 4.6 billion of public funds into the proposed switch to interconnect mobile money transactions is totally false and should be disregarded”, he said.

He claimed the BOG at that time didn't even issue money for the contract but rather set aside a sum to help staff work on the MMI.

“We provided for that (GH¢300,000) for our staff to cater for expenses if, in the course of executing the project, staff have to travel somewhere to go and look at something", he added.

The previous John Mahama administration has been alleged to have inflated the MMI contract to line up pockets of former officials.

But Asiama shot down this allegation by saying "This is about the Central Bank, be rest assured that the right thing was done during the procurement face of that project. If there was any issue at all, when the new administration came in, all that he had to do was to play ball, sit with the other party and express your concerns, to try and reach some solution. If I remember, we attempted something initially”.

He advised the government to follow due process and abrogate the contract should there be cause for alarm as the contract had exit clauses, stating that there was nothing untoward or fraudulent anyone did, stating that no one committed government funds to the project and all the capital injections was to come from Sibtons.