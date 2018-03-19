Home > News > Business >

Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff House


Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff House to petition President Akufo-Addo

The final destination of the group which calls itself Concerned Citizens of the Atewa Landscape, is the Flagstaff House in Accra where a petition will be presented to the presidency.

Over hundred residents of Atewa in the Eastern Region started a 6-day walk from the region to Accra to register their disapproval on government’s decision to mine bauxite in the Atewa Forest Reserve.

The 95-kilometre journey will be used to highlight the significance of the reserve and why mining will affect the survival millions of Ghanaians.

The march, which started from Sagyimase took the protestors to Kyebi, where a petition was presented to the East Akim Municipal Assembly.

A copy was also presented to the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin at his palace. The Gyasehene received it on his behalf.

play

 

The protesters carried polluted water from destructive mining activities.

A member of the group and deputy director of environmental NGO Arocha Ghana Daryl Bosu said they will do whatever it takes to ensure the forest reserve is preserved.

However, the government has not commented on allegations that it has decided to mine bauxite in the reserve “within the range” as leverage for a $15billion joint venture deal with China to develop an integrated aluminium industry.

The Atewa Range Forest Reserve which is about 23,663 hectares, is part of an ecosystem known as the Upper Guinea Forest. It spans across the Akyem Abuakwa area and is one of two such forests left in Ghana.

It serves as ecosystem and biodiversity and it also provides headwaters for three major river systems, the Ayensu, Densu and Birim rivers.

Five million Ghanaians depend on the three rivers that take their source from the Reserve.

