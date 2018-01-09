news

The Koforidua Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mercy Adei – Kotei on Tuesday, January 9 jailed 13 illegal miners three years each totaling 39 years.

They were also slapped with a total fine of GHS24,000 each (Gh¢312,000 total).

They are William Agyapong alias (3,3,4), Prince Awuni alias Flower, Bernard Darkwah also known as Totti, Kwaku Adu, Kwame Kodom, Kofi Nketia alias Nkatie and Isaac Amo otherwise known as Kawku Abei.

The others are Kwabena Yaw Boye, Samuel Ayisi alias Star Boy, Samuel Ayisi a.k.a Tugah One, Jonas Ametor, Anthony Lolome and James Narh.

The Assistant State Attorney, Cyril Boateng Keteku, told the court that the men were arrested by a Taskforce of the Forestry Services Commission of Ghana on January 8, 2018, in the Atiwa Forest, mining without license.