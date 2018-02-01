Home > News > Business >

Sabastian Appiah wins flexiPAY’s check ‘My Flex’ competition


#CheckMyFlex Sabastian Appiah wins flexiPAY's 'Check My Flex' competition

#CheckMyFlex winner Mr Appiah gets a cool one thousand US dollars.

  Published:
Sabastian Appiah wins flexiPAY’s 'Check My Flex’ competition play

Sabastian Appiah wins flexiPAY’s 'Check My Flex’ competition
Mr. Sabastian Appiah, a social media enthusiast has emerged as the winner of  flexiPAY’s  recently held 'Check My Flex' competition beating off competition from other social media enthusiasts.

The 'Check My Flex' competition, outdoored in December 2017 by flexiPAY, Ghana’s most innovative payment platform, was aimed at engaging fans and users of the app in a healthy challenge for a grand prize of $1,000.00. 

To enter the competition, fans had to simply share a video recording of themselves getting creative with flexiPAY’s jingle using the hashtag #checkmyflex on social media and the post with the highest engagement across the selected social media channels adjudged winner.

Mr. Sabastian Appiah’s post won the ultimate prize with the highest views reactions, likes, comments, retweets, and shares on Facbook, Twitter and Instagram.

An excited Mr. Appiah could not hide his joy as he was presented with a cheque for the prize.

“It is unbelievable what has just happened. I am very grateful for this honor. It has not been easy, but we were very confident we would win, and it has come to pass. Many thanks to the flexiPAY team for this gesture. This is all what customer service is about,” he said.

flexiPAY is an exciting new payment platform for sending mobile money, paying utility bills, buying airtime and data among several other features. The app is available on both the Google Playstore and the Apple Store.

